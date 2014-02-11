LONDON Feb 11 The Kazakh tenge lost almost a fifth of its value on Wednesday after the central bank devalued it, prompted by recent weakness in the rouble, a move than weighed on other regional currencies such as Ukraine's hryvnia.

The Hungarian forint was down a quarter of a percent against the euro as focus centred on next week's monetary policy meeting where speculation is rising the central bank may cut interest rates.

The tenge traded at 186 per dollar after the central bank said it would devalue the currency by 19 percent because of a decline in other emerging market currencies and to try to prevent large-scale speculation on the foreign exchange market.

"In an attempt to regain competitiveness against the rouble in a local customs union, it does follow a global theme playing out for 12 months now which is the deflation of over-valued commodity currencies as the Federal Reserve lifts its foot off the monetary accelerator," ING said in a note to clients.

"This theme should be with us for the rest of the year."

The devaluation lifted Kazakh stocks, however, with the local market rallying 10 percent.

Many ex-Soviet Union countries are under pressure to contain a spill-over from a sharp fall in the currency of their main trade partner Russia. The rouble has fallen 5 percent against the dollar this year because of concerns over the country's slowing economic growth and high inflation.

The rouble eased 0.2 percent to the dollar before recovering slightly.

Ukraine, where anti-government protests are weighing on the economy, was forced last week to impose new capital controls to support the currency. But in the week prior to that the central bank has allowed the hryvnia to depreciate.

The hryvnia was down 1.5 percent on the day at 8.54 per dollar, having fallen as low as 8.87 last week, levels not seen since September 2009. Banks said capital controls were likely to cripple trade and lead to a currency blanck market.

The benchmark MSCI emerging equity index was up 0.6 percent as investors looked to Fed chair Janet Yellen to clarify uncertainties about the central bank's plan to withdraw stimulus but support the recovering economy.

The forint was down at 311.90 per euro, trading just off recent two-year lows.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Reporting by Natsuko Waki)