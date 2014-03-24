LONDON, March 24 Chinese shares shrugged off fresh signs of economic slowdown on Monday, leading emerging equities to two-week highs, and the rally helped Russian assets to recoup recent heavy losses.

China's manufacturing contracted in March for the third straight month, a preliminary private survey showed. HSBC's flash manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to an eight-month low in March, the latest in a string of indicators pointing to a loss of growth momentum.

But Chinese shares rose 1 percent, lifting broader emerging-equity sentiment as investors bet the country's central bank would provide stimulus to support growth. The Chinese yuan also posted its biggest intra-day move since March 2012 .

SEB analyst Per Hammerlund said market sentiment had been lifted by the lack of news from Russia and Ukraine as well as the Chinese stimulus expectations.

"We could see not so much fiscal stimulus but monetary support from the central bank, including lowering of the interest rates," Hammerlund said. "The central bank will make sure interbank rates will go down a bit."

Elsewhere in Asia, Indian shares jumped to record highs on optimism over post-election reform and signs of economic recovery. Korean and Taiwanese stocks also rose.

The gains spilled into emerging Europe, where Russian shares rose and the rouble firmed after big declines on Friday, when the United States and Europe imposed sanctions on a group of Russians in response to Moscow's invasion of Crimea.

However, the gains are fragile, and not all the signs are optimistic. Russian troops reportedly used stun grenades to force their way into a Ukrainian marine base early on Monday, and NATO's military commander said Moscow may have another ex-Soviet republic Moldova in its sights.

"Although we think the fair value for the rouble is significantly lower than currently, at 40 to the dollar, in the short term it's a little bit oversold," Hammerlund said, referring to the currency's 10 percent fall this year.

Russian dollar bonds also rose after large falls last week and debt-insurance costs in the five-year credit default swaps (CDS) slipped 8 basis points, according to Markit.

Oil trader Gunvor's 2018 bond, which had fallen more than 4 cents on Friday, gained 2.75 points after the company's new head said sanctions on founder Gennady Timchenko would not affect the company's business.

A 2018 bond issued by Sibur, also partly owned by Timchenko, rose slightly after falling a point last week.

But the future of two big loans for Gunvor and Sibur are in doubt, banks said.

Turkish assets failed to benefit from the rebound. The lira slipped 0.3 percent to the dollar and looked likely to stay under pressure before this weekend's municipal elections. Reports that Turkey had shot down a Syrian plane also had an effect.

Israel's shekel eased to two-week lows before a central bank meeting that is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 0.75 percent. The bank cut rates last month, but economists polled by Reuters expected a decision to leave rates unchanged at 1530 GMT .

The shekel has bucked losses in other emerging currencies, rising to 2 1/2-year highs since the February cut, thanks to robust economic growth of around 4 percent a year.

"Barring a sharp global economic slowdown, there are few other scenarios in which the central bank would ease rates further," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note. "Rates are near technical zero, and BoI has already learnt that its rate cuts do nothing long-lasting to the shekel's trend."

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Natsuko Waki; Editing by Larry King)