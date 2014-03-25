LONDON, March 25 Russian assets climbed on
Tuesday in the absence of new sanctions by the Group of Seven,
while Turkish debt insurance traded close to a seven-week high
before local elections this weekend.
The G7 leaders had warned Russia on Monday of economic
sanctions if President Vladimir Putin takes further action to
destabilise Ukraine after seizing Crimea.
Russia's deputy economy minister, Andrei Klepach, said on
Monday the Economy Ministry forecasts net capital outflow during
the first quarter at $65-70 billion - and "closer to $70
billion". That is close to the full-year figures for 2013.
But investors said the current visa bans and asset freezes
aimed at individual Russians had little bite, and it was not in
the west's interests to impose harsher sanctions on Russia.
"They are teasing Russia with these visa issues," said Slim
Feriani, the chief executive of Advance Emerging Capital. "I
struggle to see that these sanctions have major implications."
Russian stocks rose 1 to 2 percent, credit
default swaps fell and the rouble gained 1 percent
against the dollar.
Turkish five-year credit default swaps dipped on Tuesday,
according to Markit, after reaching their highest since early
February at 265 bps in the previous session. The swaps have
risen 40 bps in the past three weeks, before local elections.
Turkey's ruling AK party won about 40 percent of the
municipal vote across the country in 2009. It hopes to at least
to match those results. But Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has
been fighting a corruption scandal and anti-government protests.
Turkish finance minister Mehmet Simsek told Reuters that
Turkey's 4 percent growth forecast for this year was at risk if
the election results heightened uncertainty.
The MSCI emerging equities index was steady and
most emerging European currencies were steady to firmer.
Hungary's central bank is expected to cut rates by 10 bps on
Tuesday, to 2.6 percent.
Ukraine's hryvnia and bonds were steady but CDS
rose, as investors await statements from the International
Monetary Fund after its visit to Kiev.
Emerging sovereign debt spreads were unchanged at
342 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.
Zambia plans investor meetings from this week for a
potential Eurobond, one of the arrangers told Thomson Reuters
news service IFR.
Zambia's debut Eurobond, issued in 2012, has
performed poorly, and the kwacha has been reaching record
lows.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Larry King)