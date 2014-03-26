LONDON, March 26 Emerging stocks hit their highest level in almost three weeks on Wednesday and the rouble rose as the West held off from more economic sanctions on Russia.

The lira fell as political tensions grew ahead of local elections on Sunday. The central bank's comments that it would use reserve requirements and liquidity policies if economic activity slowed down also weighed on the currency.

Russia and the West drew a tentative line under the Ukraine crisis as U.S. president Barack Obama and his allies held off more sanctions. Obama said Russian forces would not be removed militarily from Crimea..

"We are seeing some consolidation in emerging markets," said Thu Lan Nguyen, emerging FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"This has a lot to do with global risk sentiment on the back of the situation in Ukraine and the conflict with Russia. People are somewhat relieved the sanctions have not escalated."

The benchmark MSCI emerging equity index rose 0.8 percent to levels not seen since March 7.

The rouble rose 0.3 percent to 48.93 per euro and it hit a one-month high against the dollar-euro basket .

Moscow stocks rose between 1-1.5 percent.

"Russia may be facing economic headwinds but... further escalation of the conflict is highly unlikely," said Julie Dickson, equity product manager at Ashmore.

"Stocks are trading at extremely low valuations -- you can find cheap growth stocks. When the fear of escalation in Russia wanes, the market will take off, we expect a big reversal."

Emerging market assets have managed to rise even as Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen signalled an early interest rate hike last week, which would further reduce the flow of cheap money that has bolstered the region in the past few years.

"The stability of the EM complex over the last week or so has probably surprised many. (Some) believe that EM's lower valuation or lighter positioning has made the asset class better able to withstand the commentary from the Fed," Deutsche Bank said in a note to clients.

The lira was down a third of a percent at 2.2183. Sunday's local election is widely seen as a referendum on Erdogan and his AK Party's rule and comes ahead of a presidential race in August in which he could be a candidate.

Turkey's central bank said in the minutes of its latest monetary policy committee meeting that it was considering paying interest, but any decision on such a payment would be measured and limited.

The South African rand fell half a percent to 10.74 per dollar before the central bank concludes its monetary policy meeting on Thursday. It is expected to keep interest rates on hold, with rate hikes seen later this year to ease inflationary pressure.

In Venezuela, traders said dollars were selling for around 54 bolivars on Tuesday, the second day of the country's new Sicad 2 free-floating foreign exchange system.

The Sicad 2 system, launched on Monday, offered dollars for eight times the official price. Critics have said the move is the biggest devaluation in the OPEC nation's history.

Yet investors welcomed the move. Venezuela's bonds rose on Tuesday, shrugging off Fitch Ratings' .

