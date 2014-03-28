* Emerging market shares head for biggest weekly gain since
June
By Marc Jones
LONDON, March 28 Emerging market stocks were set
for their biggest weekly rise in nine months on Friday as calm
in Crimea and reports that China would fast track infrastructure
spending helped repair some of the damage of a turbulent few
months.
The MSCI index of emerging shares climbed for its
sixth straight session to the highest in almost three months as
it fought to avoid its worst start to a year since the financial
crisis erupted in 2008.
Although geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West
over Ukraine continue to create uncertainty, there was fresh
evidence that beaten down emerging market assets were starting
to tempt back investors.
Figures from EPRF showed the recent rushing tide of outflows
from emerging market equity funds had all but ceased globally
and were even moving in the other direction again in parts of
Europe and Latin America.
"Are we close to the bloom phase for global emerging
markets? We are definitely getting there, but not quite yet,"
said Societe Generale's Benoit Anne, who cited a SocGen survey
showing 70 percent of its clients were now "bullish" on EM.
Russian stocks added 0.6 percent as they headed for
their second successive week of gains, while Turkish
and Hungarian share markets were both on a tear.
Istanbul was up 2 percent and heading for a weekly rise of
almost 6 percent on hopes that weekend local elections will
bring stability. Budapest jumped 1.1 percent after S&P removed
the threat of a downgrade from Hungary's sovereign rating.
CHINA STIMULUS
It has been a bruising few months for many EM assets, as
political unrest in countries such as Ukraine, Turkey and
Thailand has exacerbated longer-held worries about U.S. stimulus
withdrawal and a slowdown in China's giant economy.
While shares in Beijing inched lower on Friday,
sentiment was given a boost as China's Premier Li Keqiang sought
to reassure jittery global investors that Beijing was ready to
support the Asian giant's cooling economy.
"We have gathered experience from successfully battling the
economic downturn last year and we have policies in store to
counter economic volatility for this year," Li said.
In bond markets, Ukraine's dollar debt made
further small progress in the wake of this week's pledge from
the International Monetary Fund of a $14-$18 standby loan, while
Russian bonds were little changed.
Among emerging currencies, the likelihood of IMF demands
pushed Ukraine's hryvnia back to its all-time low against
the dollar. The rouble sagged for a third day though it
remained well above its recent record trough.
A slightly firmer dollar was limiting the upward room
for manoeuvre but emerging currencies including the yuan rose in
Asia on speculation over China's economic stimulus.
For the week, the Indian rupee led gains among
regional currencies as stocks in Mumbai also hit their
fifth consecutive record high.
The moves come on hopes of an improvement in the country's
economic and monetary policies. The rupee has risen 1.4 percent
against the dollar, which would be its largest weekly rise since
early December.
"Generally in EM markets we are getting towards a situation
where we are seeing a much greater differentiation on
currencies," said Rabobank emerging market economist Christian
Lawrence.
"We have certainly seen a turnaround in sentiment in the
last couple of weeks but personally I still think it is a case
of buying on dips."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)