LONDON, June 10 The South African rand fell 0.7 percent on Tuesday versus the dollar, lagging emerging peers as a stubborn economic downturn looks set to deepen while broader emerging equities extended gains to one-year highs.

Emerging markets worldwide have been buoyed by signs of economic recovery in China and United States, as well as euro zone monetary easing, while bond investors are betting that developing countries especially in eastern Europe would follow the ECB in cutting interest rates.

A fourth straight record closing high for the S&P 500 pushed Asian shares to three-year highs while broader emerging equities surged 0.5 percent. Chinese markets jumped 1 percent after consumer inflation data came in at four-month highs but within the central bank's comfort zone.

South African assets weakened further after the central bank governor Gill Marcus warned of "enormous headwinds" to the economy and highlighted the country's chronic labour problems. Attempts to resolve a five-month strike of platinum miners have ended without an agreement.

Data due at 1100 GMT is expected to show manufacturing plunged in May as a result of the strikes, according to a Reuters poll, while inflation last month breached the central bank's 3-6 percent target band.

"What we are pricing in South Africa is a fear of lower trend growth. What all these labour disputes are doing is to continuously lower the forecasts for trend growth," said Lars Christensen, chief emerging markets analyst at Danske Bank.

"All the commitments South Africa had made, to free market reforms, fiscal consolidation etc, are being gradually eroded. We think the market action is justified," he added.

However Johannesburg stocks hit new record highs, as the weak rand buoyed mining stocks. Benchmark bond yields inched up to 8.325 percent.

Pretoria also risks a ratings downgrade on Friday, with Standard & Poor's likely to cut its BBB rating.

JPMorgan said a downgrade would not force investors to sell as the country would remain investment grade but advised clients to underweight local and external bonds as well as the rand.

"The likely continuation of the ratings downgrade process confirms the slow credit deterioration in the country...simply put, South Africa's fundamental position is not showing signs of improvement in the way Indonesia and Turkey are," JPM added.

Elsewhere, data showed the Turkish economy grew 4.3 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, raising hopes that the government would meet its full-year 4 percent forecast.

Benchmark bond yields inched off seven month lows hit in the previous session however, and the lira eased 0.2 percent. But stocks firmed 0.4 percent.

In central Europe, Polish and Hungarian stocks rose around 0.5 percent but currencies also eased.

The zloty pulled back 0.16 percent and the forint fell 0.3 percent to the euro as expectations built that both countries would cut interest rates to prevent the rate differential with the euro zone from becoming too large.

Some emerging market gains have also fizzled under the impact of U.S. Treasuries which have seen yields rise towards one-month highs after hawkish comments from policymakers.

The dollar has also risen against a basket of major currencies and most Asian currencies weakened versus the greenback. Analysts say what the dollar and U.S. yields do has a far bigger impact than ECB action.

"The ECB story is helping central Eurpean markets but the impact on risk appetite globally will be temporary," Danske's Christensen said.

On bonds, a raft of borrowers including Ecuador, El Salvador and Morocco are holding roadshows this week.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said its leading indicator covering 33 member countries was unchanged in April for the sixth month in a row at 100.6, above its long-term average of 100.

But it cautioned that growth momentum was weakening in major developing economies with the exception of India.

