LONDON, June 10 The South African rand fell 0.7
percent on Tuesday versus the dollar, lagging emerging peers as
a stubborn economic downturn looks set to deepen while broader
emerging equities extended gains to one-year highs.
Emerging markets worldwide have been buoyed by signs of
economic recovery in China and United States, as well as euro
zone monetary easing, while bond investors are betting that
developing countries especially in eastern Europe would follow
the ECB in cutting interest rates.
A fourth straight record closing high for the S&P 500
pushed Asian shares to three-year highs while broader emerging
equities surged 0.5 percent. Chinese markets jumped 1
percent after consumer inflation data came in at
four-month highs but within the central bank's comfort zone.
South African assets weakened further after the central bank
governor Gill Marcus warned of "enormous headwinds" to the
economy and highlighted the country's chronic labour problems.
Attempts to resolve a five-month strike of platinum miners have
ended without an agreement.
Data due at 1100 GMT is expected to show manufacturing
plunged in May as a result of the strikes, according to a
Reuters poll, while inflation last month breached the central
bank's 3-6 percent target band.
"What we are pricing in South Africa is a fear of lower
trend growth. What all these labour disputes are doing is to
continuously lower the forecasts for trend growth," said Lars
Christensen, chief emerging markets analyst at Danske Bank.
"All the commitments South Africa had made, to free market
reforms, fiscal consolidation etc, are being gradually eroded.
We think the market action is justified," he added.
However Johannesburg stocks hit new record highs,
as the weak rand buoyed mining stocks. Benchmark bond yields
inched up to 8.325 percent.
Pretoria also risks a ratings downgrade on Friday, with
Standard & Poor's likely to cut its BBB rating.
JPMorgan said a downgrade would not force investors to sell
as the country would remain investment grade but advised clients
to underweight local and external bonds as well as the rand.
"The likely continuation of the ratings downgrade process
confirms the slow credit deterioration in the country...simply
put, South Africa's fundamental position is not showing signs of
improvement in the way Indonesia and Turkey are," JPM added.
Elsewhere, data showed the Turkish economy grew 4.3 percent
year-on-year in the first quarter, raising hopes that the
government would meet its full-year 4 percent forecast.
Benchmark bond yields inched off seven month lows hit in the
previous session however, and the lira eased 0.2 percent.
But stocks firmed 0.4 percent.
In central Europe, Polish and Hungarian stocks rose around
0.5 percent but currencies also eased.
The zloty pulled back 0.16 percent and the forint fell 0.3
percent to the euro as expectations built
that both countries would cut interest rates to prevent the rate
differential with the euro zone from becoming too large.
Some emerging market gains have also fizzled under the
impact of U.S. Treasuries which have seen yields rise towards
one-month highs after hawkish comments from policymakers.
The dollar has also risen against a basket of major
currencies and most Asian currencies weakened versus the
greenback. Analysts say what the dollar and U.S. yields do has a
far bigger impact than ECB action.
"The ECB story is helping central Eurpean markets but the
impact on risk appetite globally will be temporary," Danske's
Christensen said.
On bonds, a raft of borrowers including Ecuador, El Salvador
and Morocco are holding roadshows this week.
The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD) said its leading indicator covering 33 member
countries was unchanged in April for the sixth month in a row at
100.6, above its long-term average of 100.
But it cautioned that growth momentum was weakening in major
developing economies with the exception of India.
