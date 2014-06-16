LONDON, June 16 Polish assets fell on Monday amid calls for the resignation of the head of the Polish central bank, while conflict in Iraq and Ukraine put pressure on assets in Turkey, Ukraine and Russia.

A Polish magazine said on Saturday it had a recording of a conversation in a restaurant last year in which, it said, Polish central bank governor Marek Belka told a minister he would be willing to help the government out of its economic troubles if the finance minister was fired. He also used an expletive to describe the bank's Monetary Policy Council, which sets rates.

Some Polish politicians called for Belka to resign, though he said he had done nothing that was outside the bounds of his authority.

"It's quite surprising as there is very little track record of this kind of thing happening in Poland - it could be quite serious and quite embarrassing, and is going to be viewed as a short-term risk for Polish assets," said Benoit Anne, head of emerging market strategy at Societe Generale.

The zloty dropped nearly one percent against the euro to a 12-day low and Polish stocks gapped lower, falling 1.5 percent to their weakest in over three weeks.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said he will make a statement on the affair at 1300 GMT.

Worries about Iraq were intensifying after Sunni insurgents from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) seized a mainly ethnic Turkmen city in the northwest of the country over the weekend.

"It's a big risk to watch and could create a remake of the Syria crisis, which created some market turbulence for 2-3 weeks a year ago," said Anne.

Turkey has increased exports to neighbouring Iraq in recent years, and Turkish assets have suffered as violence escalated. Ankara is also still working to secure the release of 80 Turkish citizens abducted by the militants.

The lira fell 0.7 percent to its lowest in almost two months, and Turkey's five-year credit default swaps rose 8 basis points to 190 bps, their highest since end-April, according to Markit.

Turkish stocks dropped more than 1 percent to 2 1/2-week lows. The broader MSCI emerging equities index fell 0.25 percent to one-week lows.

Ukrainian and Russian markets fell after Pro-Russian separatists shot down a Ukrainian army transport plane at the weekend, killing all 49 military personnel on board.

Russian natural gas exporter Gazprom also cut supplies to Ukraine on Monday after Kiev failed to meet a deadline to pay off its gas debts.

Ukraine's dollar bonds dropped by as much as 1.75 cents on the dollar , according to Tradeweb.

The rouble fell 0.7 percent to 10-day lows and Russia's five-year CDS rose 14 bps to 191 bps. Russian stocks dropped more than 1 percent.

The rand fell 0.7 percent towards three-month lows set on Friday after a ratings downgrade by Standard & Poor's to BBB-, the lowest investment grade rating, and outlook cut by Fitch.

Emerging sovereign debt spreads widened by 2 basis points to 283 bps over U.S. Treasuries.

Kenya started marketing its debut Eurobond - first proposed in 2007 - according to Thomson Reuters news service IFR.

The two-tranche bond has initial guidance at a yield in the low 7 percent area for the 10-year tranche, and low 6 percent area for the five-year tranche.

At least 48 people were killed and others wounded when more than two dozen unidentified gunmen attacked a coastal Kenyan town overnight.

