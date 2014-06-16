By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, June 16 Polish assets fell on Monday
amid calls for the resignation of the head of the Polish central
bank, while conflict in Iraq and Ukraine put pressure on assets
in Turkey, Ukraine and Russia.
A Polish magazine said on Saturday it had a recording of a
conversation in a restaurant last year in which, it said, Polish
central bank governor Marek Belka told a minister he would be
willing to help the government out of its economic troubles if
the finance minister was fired. He also used an expletive to
describe the bank's Monetary Policy Council, which sets rates.
Some Polish politicians called for Belka to resign, though
he said he had done nothing that was outside the bounds of his
authority.
"It's quite surprising as there is very little track record
of this kind of thing happening in Poland - it could be quite
serious and quite embarrassing, and is going to be viewed as a
short-term risk for Polish assets," said Benoit Anne, head of
emerging market strategy at Societe Generale.
The zloty dropped nearly one percent against the
euro to a 12-day low and Polish stocks gapped lower,
falling 1.5 percent to their weakest in over three weeks.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said he will make a statement
on the affair at 1300 GMT.
Worries about Iraq were intensifying after Sunni insurgents
from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) seized a
mainly ethnic Turkmen city in the northwest of the country over
the weekend.
"It's a big risk to watch and could create a remake of the
Syria crisis, which created some market turbulence for 2-3 weeks
a year ago," said Anne.
Turkey has increased exports to neighbouring Iraq in recent
years, and Turkish assets have suffered as violence escalated.
Ankara is also still working to secure the release of 80 Turkish
citizens abducted by the militants.
The lira fell 0.7 percent to its lowest in almost two
months, and Turkey's five-year credit default swaps rose 8 basis
points to 190 bps, their highest since end-April, according to
Markit.
Turkish stocks dropped more than 1 percent to 2
1/2-week lows. The broader MSCI emerging equities index
fell 0.25 percent to one-week lows.
Ukrainian and Russian markets fell after Pro-Russian
separatists shot down a Ukrainian army transport plane at the
weekend, killing all 49 military personnel on board.
Russian natural gas exporter Gazprom also cut supplies to
Ukraine on Monday after Kiev failed to meet a deadline to pay
off its gas debts.
Ukraine's dollar bonds dropped by as much as 1.75 cents on
the dollar , according to
Tradeweb.
The rouble fell 0.7 percent to 10-day lows and Russia's
five-year CDS rose 14 bps to 191 bps. Russian stocks
dropped more than 1 percent.
The rand fell 0.7 percent towards three-month lows
set on Friday after a ratings downgrade by Standard & Poor's to
BBB-, the lowest investment grade rating, and outlook cut by
Fitch.
Emerging sovereign debt spreads widened by 2 basis
points to 283 bps over U.S. Treasuries.
Kenya started marketing its debut Eurobond - first proposed
in 2007 - according to Thomson Reuters news service IFR.
The two-tranche bond has initial guidance at a yield in the
low 7 percent area for the 10-year tranche, and low 6 percent
area for the five-year tranche.
At least 48 people were killed and others wounded when more
than two dozen unidentified gunmen attacked a coastal Kenyan
town overnight.
