By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, Sept 2
LONDON, Sept 2 Emerging-market stocks dropped to
a one-week low on Tuesday, retreating further from last month's
three-year highs, amid mounting concern the situation in Ukraine
is deteriorating and tougher sanctions will be imposed on
Russia.
The MSCI emerging stocks index was close to 0.5
percent lower in early London trading on Tuesday, well off the
highs seen in August. Traders said the fall was caused by the
prospect of European and United States sanctions on Russia.
"There is a lot of concern about what actions countries
might take, how that may impact investor demand for Russian
assets and what the corresponding response might be," said
Richard Segal, an emerging markets strategist at Jefferies in
London.
"It has been hoped throughout the past few months that
openings towards negotiations would succeed, but it is always
one step forwards, two steps back, maybe even three steps back.
It is just a situation in which hopes are dashed and markets
grind lower after recovering."
Russian stocks were trading lower with the
dollar-denominated RTS index down more than 0.5 percent.
The rouble remained close to a record low against the
dollar, close to 0.2 percent down.
Ukraine's hryvnia was trading 2.4 percent lower
against the dollar, halting the recovery from the record low it
registered on Aug 27, a rebound propelled by central bank
efforts to halt its slide.
The cost of insuring Ukrainian debt against default rose
with 5-year credit default swaps up 15 basis points on Tuesday
at 1,099 bps, according to financial data provider Markit.
Earlier, comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin that
Russia could capture Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, within two
weeks, reported in an Italian newspaper, had rattled markets.
A Kremlin foreign policy aide quoted by the Itar-Tass news
agency later said the remarks had been "taken out of context."
On Monday, sources said the European Union was considering
barring Europeans from buying new Russian government debt.
Yields on existing debt, which would not be affected by the ban,
remained little changed.
Elsewhere, investors are watching for a possible rate cut in
Poland, whose central bank meets this week. Weak PMI numbers in
central Europe on Monday have undermined assumptions rates would
be unchanged.
A Reuters poll on Friday found most analysts projected
Polish rates would remain at 2.5 percent on Wednesday but be cut
by 25 basis points before the end of 2014.
Stocks rose 0.5 percent in Warsaw and 0.85 percent
in Budapest, where equities were boosted in part by hopes
for monetary loosening in the euro zone.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Larry
King)