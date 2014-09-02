LONDON, Sept 2 Emerging-market stocks dropped to a one-week low on Tuesday, retreating further from last month's three-year highs, amid mounting concern the situation in Ukraine is deteriorating and tougher sanctions will be imposed on Russia.

The MSCI emerging stocks index was close to 0.5 percent lower in early London trading on Tuesday, well off the highs seen in August. Traders said the fall was caused by the prospect of European and United States sanctions on Russia.

"There is a lot of concern about what actions countries might take, how that may impact investor demand for Russian assets and what the corresponding response might be," said Richard Segal, an emerging markets strategist at Jefferies in London.

"It has been hoped throughout the past few months that openings towards negotiations would succeed, but it is always one step forwards, two steps back, maybe even three steps back. It is just a situation in which hopes are dashed and markets grind lower after recovering."

Russian stocks were trading lower with the dollar-denominated RTS index down more than 0.5 percent. The rouble remained close to a record low against the dollar, close to 0.2 percent down.

Ukraine's hryvnia was trading 2.4 percent lower against the dollar, halting the recovery from the record low it registered on Aug 27, a rebound propelled by central bank efforts to halt its slide.

The cost of insuring Ukrainian debt against default rose with 5-year credit default swaps up 15 basis points on Tuesday at 1,099 bps, according to financial data provider Markit.

Earlier, comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia could capture Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, within two weeks, reported in an Italian newspaper, had rattled markets.

A Kremlin foreign policy aide quoted by the Itar-Tass news agency later said the remarks had been "taken out of context."

On Monday, sources said the European Union was considering barring Europeans from buying new Russian government debt. Yields on existing debt, which would not be affected by the ban, remained little changed.

Elsewhere, investors are watching for a possible rate cut in Poland, whose central bank meets this week. Weak PMI numbers in central Europe on Monday have undermined assumptions rates would be unchanged.

A Reuters poll on Friday found most analysts projected Polish rates would remain at 2.5 percent on Wednesday but be cut by 25 basis points before the end of 2014.

Stocks rose 0.5 percent in Warsaw and 0.85 percent in Budapest, where equities were boosted in part by hopes for monetary loosening in the euro zone.

