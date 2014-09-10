(Corrects para 1 to say emerging equities (not currencies) fell
more than 1 percent)
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, Sept 10 Emerging equities fell more than
1 percent on Wednesday and currencies such as the lira and rand
extended losses to trade at multi-month lows on growing
expectations of a broad-based rally in the U.S. dollar.
The dollar is near 14-month highs versus a basket of major
currencies and could breach levels not seen since 2010 after a
paper from the San Francisco Fed indicated markets are well
behind the curve in pricing the U.S. rate rise trajectory.
Emerging assets are suffering as a result, with MSCI's
benchmark equity index down for the fifth day in a row
and taking its biggest one-day dive since end-July. On currency
markets, economies such as South Africa and Turkey with large
external funding requirements are looking especially vulnerable,
losing over 1 percent each on Tuesday .
Domestic data is underscoring the fragility of some of these
markets. South Africa's second quarter current account deficit
ballooned and Turkey posted below-forecast growth of 2.1 percent
in the April-June period
"Turkey and South Africa are reminding us at an awkward time
that fundamental healing in many emerging economies is making
very poor progress," said Manik Narain, a strategist at UBS.
He said the mood on emerging markets had been soured by the
re-assessment on U.S. interest rates as well as by relatively
weak Chinese data and a sudden rise in euro yields that reversed
the rally sparked by the European Central Bank's rate cut.
"On the U.S. cycle I think it's obvious that the growth
differentials between emerging markets and the United States are
continuing to move in favour of the U.S., which argues for the
dollar to be resilient if not stronger versus EM currencies."
The lira fell 0.6 percent to the dollar after the data while
the rand lost another 0.7 percent to head for the 11-per-dollar
mark, not breached since February.
Earlier in the day, most Asian currencies weakened, led by
the Philippine peso, which fell to a one-month low, and
the Indian rupee, likewise falling 0.4 percent. The
exception was the yuan which hovered at six-month highs after
the central bank set a stronger midpoint fix.
Options markets are confirming the jitters over dollar
strength. One-month implied volatility, a gauge of expected
swings in currencies, jumped to 2-1/2-month highs on the lira
while one-month risk reversals, which show demand for
options on a currency rising or falling, are also showing bias
for weaker emerging currencies .
"EM currencies should depreciate significantly against the
U.S. dollar, particularly as U.S. Treasury yields are starting
to turn trend," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note,
referring to 10-year Treasury yields at one-month highs, a rise
of 20 basis points since end-August.
In emerging Europe, a ceasefire between Ukraine and
pro-Russia rebels appeared to be holding but this failed to lift
Russian assets. Moscow-listed stocks fell half a percent
while the rouble lost 0.4 percent to the dollar ahead of
a European Union meeting to discuss new sanctions on Moscow.
The chairman of the Organisation for Security and
Cooperation in Europe said it will deploy drones soon to step up
its monitoring in Ukraine, and that the ceasefire should be
given some time to produce a political dialogue before more
sanctions are imposed on Russia.
Central European currencies were mostly flat against the
euro though equity markets fell, especially
in Budapest which was down 0.8 percent and Athens which fell 1
percent . Bond yields across the region also rose,
with the Polish 10-year yield rising to 3 percent, a rise of 20
bps from the record high hit on Monday.
In bond news, Middle Eastern borrowers, Bahrain, Sharjah and
Emirates NBD, were to price their deals later in the day while
Poland and Turkey were tapping the Swiss franc and yen market
respectively.
Sources also say Gazprom was starting investor meetings from
Sept. 23 to raise money in euros and Swiss francs. If successful
the issue could potentially open up the frozen bond market for
Russian borrowers. Gazprom is not under sanction.
"Of all the Russian names it's the one that has a path,
though it will need to fine-tune its strategy, pricing and
expectations," one syndicate banker said. "Once it's out, it
will give more visibility as to what else can get done from
Russia."
