By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, Sept 11
LONDON, Sept 11 Emerging stocks eased slightly
to touch new three-week lows on Thursday and most currencies
steadied from large losses earlier in the week but the prospect
of new EU sanctions kept Russian markets under pressure.
The dollar traded just off 14-month highs against a basket
of major currencies and U.S. 10-year yields stood just off
one-month peaks, following robust gains fuelled by a San
Francisco Fed research paper that showed markets could be
underestimating the magnitude and speed of U.S. rate rises next
year.
The prospect of more gains in the greenback has put emerging
markets on the back foot, with MSCI's equity benchmark down 3
percent from three-year highs hit last week. The index
fell 0.3 percent, down for the sixth straight day.
On currency markets, most Asian currencies inched higher
after Chinese data showing cooling inflation suggested scope for
more stimulus.
"We have seen a little bit of pressure on emerging markets
in recent days basically on the back of U.S. numbers and (the
possibility) of Fed tightening. That has been a mover but it is
easing a bit," said Lars Christensen, chief emerging markets
analyst at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
One-month implied volatility, a gauge of expected swings
derived from options prices, has spiked this week on a range of
emerging currencies but their vols eased back on Thursday.
Turkish vols, for instance, traded at 9.8 after hitting 10.5 on
Wednesday while rupee and rand vols also fell from
multi-week highs .
Christensen was relatively sanguine on the prospect of U.S.
rate rises and the fallout on emerging markets, adding: "I think
the Fed will land this without too much havoc in terms of risk
appetite."
Others, however, saw the respite as only temporary.
"We believe that this is the beginning of a long-anticipated
weakening trend in EM FX in response to expectations of
tightening U.S. monetary policy," analysts at SEB said in a
note.
In emerging Europe, the Turkish lira inched 0.2 percent
higher after hitting 5-1/2 month lows against the dollar on
Wednesday when data showed the economy had failed to grow in the
second quarter.
Central Bank governor Erdem Basci said he expected growth to
pick up by year end and pledged to keep monetary policy tight
until he saw a fall in inflation.
In Russia, shares gave up early gains as markets
waited for a meeting of European Union envoys. The EU has now
twice delayed a decision on whether to implement new sanctions
on Moscow.
Russian oil and gas shares inched 0.2 percent
higher, shrugging off a report that the United States and EU
could stop billions of dollars in oil exploration in Russia by
companies such as BP and ExxonMobil.
The rouble slipped 0.36 percent to the dollar as
markets looked ahead to the central bank meeting on Friday.
Rates are seen staying on hold though rising inflation as a
result of Russia's food import restrictions could prompt the
bank into a small rate rise.
"For the last couple of weeks, basically for the first time
in a year we have seen some de-escalation of the Russia/Ukraine
crisis so that's positive," Christen said.
But he added that he had serious concerns about the Russian
economy, making the central bank meeting particularly important.
"The policy response to this crisis from the Russian
government has been quite terrible ... Russia's
counter-sanctions hit the Russian economy harder than it hits
everything else."
In central Europe, currencies inched higher against the euro
while local bond yields resumed their fall,
with Polish 10-year yields back under 3 percent after rising to
one-week highs on Wednesday and Hungarian yields down 10 bps.
Elsewhere, the Serbian dinar was unchanged just off two
year-lows against the euro ahead of a central bank
meeting that is expected to keep interest rates steady at 8.50
percent.
Indonesia kept interest rates on hold at 7.5 percent while
Philippines, as expected, raised rates by a quarter point. Later
in the day, analysts expect Peru and Chile to cut interest rates
to support slowing economies.
