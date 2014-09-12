By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Sept 12
LONDON, Sept 12 Emerging stocks headed for their
seventh straight day of losses on Friday to trade at a one-month
low as expectations of a more hawkish Fed weakened emerging
assets across the board.
The MSCI emerging equities index was trading 0.15
percent down on the day and now stands 3 percent off the
three-year highs reached a week earlier. The index was set for
its biggest weekly loss since mid-March.
The U.S. Federal Reserve meets next week to discuss monetary
policy and investors are watching closely for signals of when
rates will start rising. But the dollar has risen to 14-month
highs after a paper from the San Francisco Fed that indicated
markets were being too sanguine in pricing U.S. rate rises.
"There is a bit of apprehension before the U.S. Fed meeting
next week and treasury yields have been edging higher. But after
the big moves we saw earlier this week, we may see investors
squaring positions ahead of the weekend, triggering some
retracement," said Benoit Anne, head of emerging market strategy
at Societe Generale.
Russia's rouble fell to a new record low against the
dollar after the European Union ramped up sanctions in
retaliation for Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis, with the
United States expected to follow.
Russia's central bank meets to decide on rates later in the
day and rouble weakness is prompting speculation of hikes. The
rouble has fallen 12 percent this year which, along with the
Kremlin's food import restrictions, is raising inflation.
"The rouble is clearly under pressure and they will be
tempted to tighten policy some time in near future," Anne said.
However, Russian stocks seesawed, swinging from sharp early
losses into mildly positive territory.
Meanwhile, data from Boston-based fund tracker EPFR Global
indicated that many investors continue to position for emerging
markets to resume their upwards trajectory.
Emerging equity funds saw inflows of $3.41 billion during
the week ended Sept. 10, with those specialising in Asia
reporting the largest inflows, Morgan Stanley said in a research
note.
However, earnings from London-based emerging markets
specialist fund manager Ashmore released on Thursday showed
falling profits and fund outflows which the management blamed on
market turbulence.
Ghana sold a $1 billion Eurobond on Thursday at a coupon
rate of 8.125 percent, lower than analysts had expected. The
bond was oversubscribed with orders of up to $3 billion, said
Finance Minister Seth Terkper, who was in New York for the bond
roadshow.
In Turkey, seen as vulnerable to capital moving out of
emerging markets, the lira fell 0.17 percent against the
dollar, though the stock market rose 0.2 percent.
Finance minister Mehmet Simsek said the latest data suggests
Turkey's economy could grow 3-4 percent this year, falling short
of a government target.
