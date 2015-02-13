LONDON Feb 13 Emerging stocks hit a one-week high on Friday and headed for their second consecutive weekly gain, as a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine and signs of compromise in Greece's debt negotiations boosted investor sentiment.

The MSCI emerging stocks index was up more than 1 percent, following a 1.5 percent gain in Asia.

Driving the optimism was a negotiated ceasefire in Ukraine and increasing expectation that a standoff between Greece and its European creditors on its bailout programme would soon end after Athens agreed to more talks with lenders.

"Everybody is breathing a sigh of relief due to a combination of Ukraine and Greece. Monday will be the next important dateline. We will have more news on both situations - whether the ceasefire is holding and the Greece discussions," said Simon Quijano-Evans, head of emerging research at Commerzbank.

Although shelling continued in Ukraine ahead of Sunday's ceasefire deadline, the deal helped ease fears of more western sanctions against Moscow. A rallying oil price also benefited Russian assets, sending the rouble 0.8 percent higher against the dollar and Moscow stocks 2.6 percent higher on the RTS index.

Russian sovereign dollar debt also romped ahead, with the 2043 bond advancing 2.4 cents to trade at 89.28 cents in the dollar, a near two-month high.

Ukraine's 2023 dollar bond was up 0.38 cents to 54.13 cents, a two-week high as the ceasefire helped secure a deal with the International Monetary Fund to rescue its war-torn economy.

Nigeria's naira rose slightly after closing at record lows on Thursday. Trading started late as dealers submitted bids for dollars before a central bank liquidity injection.

Data from EPFR cited by bankers on Friday also indicated a general return to favour among investors for emerging markets. In the week to Feb. 11, emerging market equity funds took inflows of $1.6 billion, or 0.2 percent of assets under management, Barclays said in a note to clients.

Much of the inflow was attributed to Asian-focused funds. Inflows to emerging market bond funds were "muted" at $140 million, or 0.06 of assets under management.

The zloty fell 0.3 percent versus the euro as below-forecast growth data boosted rate cut expectations

