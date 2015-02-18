LONDON Feb 18 Ukrainian dollar bonds suffered
steep losses on Wednesday while Russian assets rose as Ukrainian
forces started to pull out of the key eastern town of
Debaltseve, besieged by pro-Moscow separatists.
Ukraine five-year credit default swaps (CDS) soared by 985
basis points to 3,669 bps, according to Markit, while its dollar
bond yield spreads over U.S. Treasuries jumped 29 basis points
to a record high of 3,038 on the EMBI Global index.
That surpasses previous highs hit in 2009 after a default by
state energy firm Naftogaz.
Meanwhile, the rouble strengthened against the dollar
. Russian dollar-denominated stocks rose 2.3
percent and their local currency peers added 1.1 percent.
Markets diverged amid news that pro-Kiev forces started to
pull out of Debaltseve - a strategic transport hub which links
two rebel controlled areas in eastern Ukraine. More support came
from oil prices dropping below $62 a barrel.
"The loss of Debaltseve, defended by very significant
Ukrainian forces, would perhaps send a clear signal that
Russian-backed rebels have the potential, almost at will, to
further extend gains into Donbass, and even the rest of
Ukraine," Standard Bank analyst Tim Ash told clients.
The fallout remained contained across eastern Europe, where
currencies traded broadly flat.
Hungary's forint remained steady though equities rose 1
percent after the central bank announced it would add $1.9
billion to an existing lending for growth programme. That could
add 1 percentage point to economic growth.
In South Africa, data showed a steeper-than-expected
slowdown in consumer inflation, with the rand weakening 0.25
percent against the dollar.
But government bond prices had already weakened sharply in
early trading, with yields jumping to six-week highs as
investors awaited the release of minutes of the Federal
Reserve's latest policy meeting later in the day.
In Asia, the Indonesian rupiah hit a two-month low on
Wednesday after a surprise interest rate cut. Most other
Asian currencies also eased.
"The worst is over for (emerging markets) in general," said
Ilan Solot, emerging market currency strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman. "However, we still see room for further
weakness on the currency side because we still expect the
appreciating dollar trend to continue."
Emerging shares traded 0.14 percent lower, set for
a third straight session in the red.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Sujata Rao;
Editing by Jon Boyle)