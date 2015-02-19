LONDON Feb 19 The crisis in eastern Ukraine and concerns over Greece's future in the euro zone weighed on emerging markets on Thursday, with Russia racking up some of the biggest losses, though a weaker dollar and lower oil prices lent support to some.

Crude oil prices tumbled by more than 3 percent on fears of oversupply while the dollar slipped after minutes of the last Federal Reserve policy meeting showed officials were concerned about hiking interest rates too soon.

Yet investors remained concerned about the future of Greece in the euro zone and tension in eastern Ukraine, where Kiev pulled thousands of troops out of the strategic railway junction town of Debaltseve.

Emerging market shares overall slipped by 0.1 percent while Russian dollar-denominated stocks dropped at times more than 3 percent and their rouble peers down 1.81 percent at a one-week low. The rouble eased 1 percent against the dollar.

"The driver is the situation in Russia and Ukraine, and also Greece," said Regis Chatellier, strategist at Societe Generale.

"No-one is expecting the situation to improve in Ukraine. Everybody is still expecting the macro backdrop in Russia to deteriorate further."

Currencies elsewhere in eastern Europe traded slightly stronger against the euro, with the exception of the Czech crown, which lost 0.6 percent.

On Wednesday, the crown had soared to a 15-month high following comments from President Milos Zeman, saying he wanted the next central bank board members to be pro-euro and against the current weak crown policy.

There was some cheer from the Fed minutes for South African assets. Government bond yields fell sharply in early trade and the rand hit a one-week high against the dollar, clawing back some of the losses suffered on Wednesday, when yields rose to 6-week highs.

In Greece, the Athens stock index looked poised for a second session in the black, rising 1.6 percent after the European Central Bank denied a report saying it would feel more comfortable if Athens introduced capital controls to stem the outflow of deposits from its banks.

(Additional reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Janet Lawrence)