LONDON Feb 19 The crisis in eastern Ukraine and
concerns over Greece's future in the euro zone weighed on
emerging markets on Thursday, with Russia racking up some of the
biggest losses, though a weaker dollar and lower oil prices lent
support to some.
Crude oil prices tumbled by more than 3 percent on
fears of oversupply while the dollar slipped after
minutes of the last Federal Reserve policy meeting showed
officials were concerned about hiking interest rates too soon.
Yet investors remained concerned about the future of Greece
in the euro zone and tension in eastern Ukraine, where Kiev
pulled thousands of troops out of the strategic railway junction
town of Debaltseve.
Emerging market shares overall slipped by 0.1
percent while Russian dollar-denominated stocks dropped
at times more than 3 percent and their rouble peers down
1.81 percent at a one-week low. The rouble eased 1 percent
against the dollar.
"The driver is the situation in Russia and Ukraine, and also
Greece," said Regis Chatellier, strategist at Societe Generale.
"No-one is expecting the situation to improve in Ukraine.
Everybody is still expecting the macro backdrop in Russia to
deteriorate further."
Currencies elsewhere in eastern Europe traded slightly
stronger against the euro, with the exception of the Czech
crown, which lost 0.6 percent.
On Wednesday, the crown had soared to a 15-month high
following comments from President Milos Zeman, saying he wanted
the next central bank board members to be pro-euro and against
the current weak crown policy.
There was some cheer from the Fed minutes for South African
assets. Government bond yields fell sharply in early trade and
the rand hit a one-week high against the dollar, clawing
back some of the losses suffered on Wednesday, when yields
rose to 6-week highs.
In Greece, the Athens stock index looked poised for a
second session in the black, rising 1.6 percent after the
European Central Bank denied a report saying it would feel more
comfortable if Athens introduced capital controls to stem the
outflow of deposits from its banks.
