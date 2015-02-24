LONDON Feb 24 Monetary easing expectations
weighed on the Israeli shekel and Turkish lira on Tuesday amid
broader weakness among emerging market currencies, though the
rouble stabilised after recent heavy falls.
Russian dollar bonds also firmed modestly, a day after
losses triggered by Moody's, the second agency to cut Russia to
junk status. Markets shrugged off an announcement that Barclays
would eject 10 dollar-denominated and one euro-denominated
Russian bond from its Global Aggregate Indices.
While rouble debt remains eligible for the indexes, 10-year
yields hit two-week highs above 13 percent as
Russian markets opened for the first time after the downgrade.
The rouble firmed 0.8 percent but was just off two-week lows
hit on Monday.
"The combination of a failed ceasefire (in eastern Ukraine),
a drop in oil prices and a ratings downgrade (is) not exactly
very positive for Russian markets ... the rouble's very much
been trading as we would expect given what's happening in oil
prices," said Lars Christensen, chief emerging markets analyst
at Danske Bank.
Ukrainian bonds also firmed slightly after Monday's heavy
selloff triggered by continued fighting in the east of the
country and a fresh plunge in the hryvnia exchange rate.
Investors elsewhere were focusing on monetary easing in
emerging markets after Israel unexpectedly cut interest rates on
Monday, to 0.10 percent, and many expect Turkey to lower rates
by at least 25 basis points later on Tuesday.
The shekel fell half a percent to three-week lows of
3.93 to the dollar and Societe Generale predicted it could hit
4.10 within six weeks as the central bank tries to tackle
deflationary pressures.
"While we do not exclude bond purchases at a later stage, we
expect that the central bank would intensify its efforts to
weaken the currency as the most preferred monetary policy tool
at this point," SocGen said, advising clients to buy the dollar
versus the shekel.
The Turkish lira fell 0.2 percent as investors
fretted about political pressure on the central bank to ease
policy.
In central Europe, Hungary's forint was flat to the euro
ahead of a policy meeting that is likely to keep
interest rates unchanged though many reckon the bank is likely
to cut rates in coming months.
The easing expectations weighed on currencies, which failed
to extend gains fuelled by news of Greece's financial rescue
package.
While Greek stocks, opening after a holiday, jumped more
than 6 percent, broader emerging stocks were flat
as investors waited for a testimony by U.S. Federal
Reserve chair Janet Yellen.
The dollar index firmed 0.3 percent on expectations
that Yellen will indicate that the Fed continues to nudge
towards rate hikes.
