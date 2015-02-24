LONDON Feb 24 Monetary easing expectations weighed on the Israeli shekel and Turkish lira on Tuesday amid broader weakness among emerging market currencies, though the rouble stabilised after recent heavy falls.

Russian dollar bonds also firmed modestly, a day after losses triggered by Moody's, the second agency to cut Russia to junk status. Markets shrugged off an announcement that Barclays would eject 10 dollar-denominated and one euro-denominated Russian bond from its Global Aggregate Indices.

While rouble debt remains eligible for the indexes, 10-year yields hit two-week highs above 13 percent as Russian markets opened for the first time after the downgrade.

The rouble firmed 0.8 percent but was just off two-week lows hit on Monday.

"The combination of a failed ceasefire (in eastern Ukraine), a drop in oil prices and a ratings downgrade (is) not exactly very positive for Russian markets ... the rouble's very much been trading as we would expect given what's happening in oil prices," said Lars Christensen, chief emerging markets analyst at Danske Bank.

Ukrainian bonds also firmed slightly after Monday's heavy selloff triggered by continued fighting in the east of the country and a fresh plunge in the hryvnia exchange rate.

Investors elsewhere were focusing on monetary easing in emerging markets after Israel unexpectedly cut interest rates on Monday, to 0.10 percent, and many expect Turkey to lower rates by at least 25 basis points later on Tuesday.

The shekel fell half a percent to three-week lows of 3.93 to the dollar and Societe Generale predicted it could hit 4.10 within six weeks as the central bank tries to tackle deflationary pressures.

"While we do not exclude bond purchases at a later stage, we expect that the central bank would intensify its efforts to weaken the currency as the most preferred monetary policy tool at this point," SocGen said, advising clients to buy the dollar versus the shekel.

The Turkish lira fell 0.2 percent as investors fretted about political pressure on the central bank to ease policy.

In central Europe, Hungary's forint was flat to the euro ahead of a policy meeting that is likely to keep interest rates unchanged though many reckon the bank is likely to cut rates in coming months.

The easing expectations weighed on currencies, which failed to extend gains fuelled by news of Greece's financial rescue package.

While Greek stocks, opening after a holiday, jumped more than 6 percent, broader emerging stocks were flat as investors waited for a testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen.

The dollar index firmed 0.3 percent on expectations that Yellen will indicate that the Fed continues to nudge towards rate hikes.

