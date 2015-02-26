LONDON Feb 26 Russian shares rose 2 percent and
the rouble hit a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as
oil prices rallied, while reduced concerns about an imminent
U.S. interest rate hike propped up broader emerging assets.
The rouble was trading more than 1 percent higher on
the dollar while the spread on Russian debt over U.S. Treasuries
narrowed 16 basis points after Brent Crude
prices climbed above $60 per barrel on Wednesday.
Spreads on Ukrainian debt were steady around 4,000 basis
points over Treasuries as fighting in the east of the country
continued despite new European efforts to ensure a ceasefire
takes hold.
The Ukrainian central bank on Wednesday abruptly reversed a
ban on most currency trading after less than a day that was put
in place to defend the embattled hryvnia.
However, the International Monetary Fund said it was ready
to assist Ukraine with its foreign currency issues.
"Clearly the IMF is not going to release moneys if the war
in eastern Ukraine continues, in our view, possibly explaining
the procrastination in the IMF Board meeting. That uncertainty
was highlighted in yesterday's decision by the (central bank) to
reverse its decision on FX purchase bans, just one day into the
ban, apparently on political pressure," Commerzbank analysts
said in a note.
Broader emerging stocks were buoyed by U.S. Federal Reserve
chair Janet Yellen's indications this week that policymakers are
in no hurry to raise rates, with the MSCI emerging equities
index rising 0.24 percent.
This easing of U.S. rate rise fears also lifted Turkey's
lira 0.3 percent against the dollar, countering market
nerves about apparent political meddling in monetary policy. On
Wednesday President Tayyip Erdogan questioned whether the
central bank was under external influence.
But the lira remains close to record lows reached earlier in
the month.
"Further weakness in the lira could clearly begin to
unsettle investors due to large foreign currency liability
exposures in the country, " Mitsubishi MUFJ said in a note.
A firmer oil price did not prevent a 0.3 percent fall in the
Angolan kwanza against the dollar to trade at record lows
after lawmakers passed tighter spending in a new budget
accounting for oil export revenues.
Key Gulf bourses held onto gains from the previous session,
with the Saudi and Dubai markets up 0.1 percent
and Abu Dhabi advancing nearly 1 percent.
Brazilian oil group Petrobras' 5-year credit default swaps
were quoted 2 bps lower at 612 bps, according to financial data
provider Markit, just off the six-year highs hit on Wednesday
after Moody's downgraded the state-run company to junk.
