LONDON Feb 27 Emerging market stocks dipped on Friday but were heading for their third weekly gain in the last four as investors positioned for an extended era of cheap money ahead of the European Central Bank's looming bond-buying scheme.

The pressure on EM currencies from the dollar's eighth straight month of gains remained, however, and was exacerbated for a handful of individual countries by political uncertainty.

Turkey lira was hovering near record lows as investors worried whether the country's Central Bank Governor, Erdem Basci, would continue in his post after President Tayyip Erdogan's blistering criticism of the bank.

Following reports that Basci had not attended a meeting at the central bank, market attention was focused on whether Erdogan would stoke or seek to cool tensions when he speaks at a lunch he is hosting for provincial governors at the presidential palace at 1130 GMT.

"There a bit of market pressure on Turkey," said Aberdeen Asset Management portfolio manager Viktor Szabo. "All things (reports on central bank pressure) make you a little uncomfortable."

The lira stood at 2.5100 against the dollar at 1020 GMT as skidded back towards the all-time low of 2.5155 it hit two weeks ago.

Istanbul's main share index was also down 0.5 percent while a sell-off of the government's bonds saw benchmark 10 year yields climb to 8.37 percent from a spot close of 8.21 percent on Thursday.

As world stocks took a breather on Friday having hit all time highs in the previous session, MSCI's main emerging market index did the same as it dipped 0.4 percent back from its own three-month high.

Signs that both Ukraine and pro-Russian rebel forces are now pulling back from some of their key conflict hotspots and more spending cuts from Moscow to ease the impact lower oil prices continued to support the rouble.

The currency was little changed on the day at 61.24 and heading for its fourth straight week of gains against the dollar despite the greenback's broader market strength.

Sentiment remained gloomy toward Ukrainian assets though amid a growing belief Kiev is heading for a sizable restructuring of its debts.

The cost to insure Ukraine bonds against default using credit default swaps hit a new long-term high of 4472 according to CDS information provider Markit. That means it now costs $4.47 million to insure $10 million of 5 year Ukraine debt.

"Our core view has not changed, Ukraine will default and Russia will not," said Aberdeen's Szabo.

