LONDON Feb 27 Emerging market stocks dipped on
Friday but were heading for their third weekly gain in the last
four as investors positioned for an extended era of cheap money
ahead of the European Central Bank's looming bond-buying scheme.
The pressure on EM currencies from the dollar's eighth
straight month of gains remained, however, and was exacerbated
for a handful of individual countries by political uncertainty.
Turkey lira was hovering near record lows as investors
worried whether the country's Central Bank Governor, Erdem
Basci, would continue in his post after President Tayyip
Erdogan's blistering criticism of the bank.
Following reports that Basci had not attended a meeting at
the central bank, market attention was focused on whether
Erdogan would stoke or seek to cool tensions when he speaks at a
lunch he is hosting for provincial governors at the presidential
palace at 1130 GMT.
"There a bit of market pressure on Turkey," said Aberdeen
Asset Management portfolio manager Viktor Szabo. "All things
(reports on central bank pressure) make you a little
uncomfortable."
The lira stood at 2.5100 against the dollar at
1020 GMT as skidded back towards the all-time low of 2.5155 it
hit two weeks ago.
Istanbul's main share index was also down 0.5
percent while a sell-off of the government's bonds saw benchmark
10 year yields climb to 8.37 percent from a
spot close of 8.21 percent on Thursday.
As world stocks took a breather on Friday
having hit all time highs in the previous session, MSCI's main
emerging market index did the same as it dipped 0.4
percent back from its own three-month high.
Signs that both Ukraine and pro-Russian rebel forces are now
pulling back from some of their key conflict hotspots and more
spending cuts from Moscow to ease the impact lower oil prices
continued to support the rouble.
The currency was little changed on the day at 61.24
and heading for its fourth straight week of gains against the
dollar despite the greenback's broader market strength.
Sentiment remained gloomy toward Ukrainian assets though
amid a growing belief Kiev is heading for a sizable
restructuring of its debts.
The cost to insure Ukraine bonds against default using
credit default swaps hit a new long-term high of 4472 according
to CDS information provider Markit. That means it now costs
$4.47 million to insure $10 million of 5 year Ukraine debt.
"Our core view has not changed, Ukraine will default and
Russia will not," said Aberdeen's Szabo.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)