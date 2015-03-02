LONDON, March 2 Russia's rouble slipped more than 1 percent against the dollar on Monday as a rally in oil prices lost momentum and some investors took fright after the shooting in Moscow of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov.

The rouble was trading at more than 62 to the dollar and yields on Russian 10-year rouble-denominated government bonds reached one-month highs. The cost of insuring exposure to Russian debt rose, with five-year credit default swaps up 11 basis points to 489 bps, according to financial data provider Markit.

Analysts said while Nemtsov's assassination added to already gloomy sentiment about the political landscape in Russia, conflict in Ukraine and the economic impact of lower oil prices would have a more lasting impact.

A former deputy prime minister and vocal critic of the Putin government, Nemtsov was shot late on Friday as he walked across a bridge in central Moscow.

"There is a muted negative reaction, but I don't expect (much) weakening due to the political assassination. The focus for the next few days is the possibility of further U.S. sanctions against Russia," said Tatiana Orlova, senior Russia economist at RBS in London.

However, the United States and the European Union appear reluctant to widen economic sanctions if a tentative cease-fire emerging in eastern Ukraine takes hold.

The dollar meanwhile rose to 11-year highs versus a basket of currencies, exerting pressure on emerging-market currencies across the board.

Turkey's lira was 0.4 percent weaker against the dollar, just off Friday's record, with investors still tense about apparent political meddling in central bank policy. President Erdogan, who has publicly criticised Turkey's monetary policy, is due to hold talks with central bank governor Erdem Basci, according to media reports.

South Africa's rand fell around 0.5 percent as investors reacted to poor trade numbers published on Friday. The Indian rupee fell 0.4 percent.

Indian stocks pulled back from a buoyant open to trade flat. The impact of a business-friendly budget was muted by data showing slower factory growth.

The broader MSCI emerging equities index gained 0.1 percent. Chinese stocks closed stronger, with Shanghai up 0.8 percent and Hong Kong advancing 0.3 percent after the central bank cut interest rates over the weekend for the second time in three months.

The cut pushed the yuan to the lowest since October 2012 and fuelled weakness across most Asian currencies, with the Indonesian rupiah at new 16-year lows.

