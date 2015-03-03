By Karin Strohecker
| LONDON, March 3
LONDON, March 3 Emerging stocks eased to a
one-week low on Tuesday, underperforming their developed peers,
though currencies traded mixed despite the dollar index easing
off 11-year highs.
The overall emerging share index fell 0.2 percent,
dragged down by Chinese stocks falling 2.6 percent on
a raft of new initial public offerings that have fanned concerns
about tighter liquidity.
In Russia, dollar-denominated and rouble-based
stocks rose as much as 1.9 percent, getting a helping
hand from oil rising above $60 per barrel and progress
in talks over gas supplies from Moscow to Kiev.
The rouble also strengthened against the greenback.
"It just feels like things are de-escalating," Ilan Solot,
emerging market currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman,
said of the Ukraine situation.
"We are going to have spikes, more flare ups, there are
always going to be negative headlines, but it is going in the
right direction."
Ukrainian dollar bond prices rose by 0.7-1.5 cents in the
dollar and yield spreads over U.S Treasuries were at their
tightest since mid-February after parliament approved a raft of
austerity measures on Monday afternoon.
Kiev hopes this will help it clinch a $17.5 billion bailout
package to pull the country back from the brink of bankruptcy.
In Turkey, the lira traded flat against the greenback
as inflation data came in lower-than-expected but stayed
stubbornly above the central bank target, limiting room for
policy makers to make the deep interest rate cuts demanded by
President Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan's fierce criticism of the central bank sent the lira
to all time lows on Friday. The central bank will publish
minutes from its February policy meeting later in the day.
Polish stocks eased, while the zloty traded flat
against the euro as the central bank started a two-day
meeting. A Reuters poll showed the bank is widely expected to
cut rates by 25 basis points to counter a long decline in
consumer prices.
Meanwhile Brazilian central bank policy makers, also due to
start a two-day meeting on Tuesday, are expected to announce a
50 bps rise in benchmark interest rates.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Crispian
Balmer)