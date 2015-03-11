LONDON, March 11 The Turkish lira rose off record lows on Wednesday, helped by better-than-expected current account data though the dollar's strength continued to exert heavy pressure on currencies across emerging markets.

The sell-off that took emerging currencies to multi-year or even record lows has forced many central banks to act, with Singapore suspected to have intervened to lift its dollar while state-run Chinese banks were believed to have sold dollars to steady the yuan.

Turkey's central bank has adjusted reserve requirements and cut rates on hard currency deposits but the lira has been hit by President Tayyip Erdogan's demands for lower interest rates. Many hope Erdogan will prove more conciliatory when he meets the central bank governor later on Wednesday.

The lira rose 0.6 percent against the dollar and the South African rand which traded at the lowest since 2001 on Tuesday also rebounded 0.8 percent.

The forint and zloty rose 0.5 and 0.3 percent respectively against the euro , clawing back some of the previous session's steep losses.

"Today's bounce merely pares the losses posted yesterday. We saw extreme moves and today is a pullback," said TD Securities strategist Cristian Maggio, though he cautioned the bounce was likely temporary.

"We have revised forecasts for emerging currencies several times but it is a moving target," he said. "This is an issue of strong dollar and we seem to be in one of those secular dollar strengthening periods."

The lira was also helped by data that showed the current account deficit 40 percent below year-ago levels which Standard Bank analyst Tim Ash said showed that lira weakness was a reflection of "market unease over attacks on the central bank by President Erdogan and his supporters above all else."

Earlier, the Indonesian rupiah plumbed new 17-year lows and other Asian currencies also touched multi-year troughs. The Thai baht fell 0.6 percent after the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates.

Maggio said however some central banks would have to tighten policy to backstop currencies.

"Lira and rand are particularly exposed, and I think Turkey may have to consider hiking rates by end-year," he added.

Emerging equities fell 0.3 percent to fresh two-month lows with oil's fall to $57 a barrel exerting pressure on Gulf markets and Russian dollar-denominated stocks. The rouble fell 1 percent to two-week lows.

Emerging bond spreads widened 10 basis points to 409 on the EMBI Global index, while Ukrainian spreads narrowed 50 bps before an International Monetary Fund meeting that should approve a loan package.

