LONDON, March 13 Russia's rouble traded weaker
against the dollar on Friday ahead of an expected interest rate
cut that many believe will be the beginning of an easing cycle
and as oil prices slipped again.
The rouble was trading 0.2 percent lower ahead of the
rates announcement, with market consensus penciling in a 100
basis point cut, though some analysts said the central bank
could go further.
"We see little benefit in cutting rates by less than 200
basis points since the rouble will still be left to trade under
the mercy of oil prices. Nevertheless, we acknowledge that the
central bank must tread carefully not to spark a renewed rouble
selloff," said SEB analysts in a note.
Brent crude slipped below $57, pressuring Moscow
shares which dropped 0.6 percent on the dollar-denominated RTS
exchange.
Meanwhile, with Ukraine due to start negotiating a
restructuring of its debt with investors as part of an
IMF-backed economic turnaround plan, Kiev's government bonds
were trading lower.
The bond maturing in 2022 was trading 0.25
cent lower at a mid price of around 44 cents in the dollar,
according to Tradeweb data.
Elsewhere, Turkey's lira was on the back foot, trading down
0.3 percent amid continued worries over whether its central
bankers can avoid political meddling in monetary policy.
Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Friday that
messages regarding central bank monetary policy should only come
from the bank itself.
In broader markets, emerging stocks were lower, headed for a
second consecutive weekly loss as capital continues to leave in
search of better returns elsewhere as U.S. Federal Reserve rate
hikes loom.
The MSCI emerging equities index was trading 0.25
percent lower following a 0.3 percent fall in the MSCI Asia
excluding Japan benchmark.
The rising dollar continues to prompt outflows from emerging
market-focused funds, according to EPFR data cited by bankers.
According to Standard Bank, emerging equity funds saw a 0.4
percent drop in assets in the last week while emerging market
local bonds saw a 0.8 percent decline.
South Africa's rand slipped 0.3 percent against the
dollar, weighed down by a raft of negative domestic news
including power utility Eskom's continued struggles to meet
electricity demand.
