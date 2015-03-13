LONDON, March 13 Russia's rouble traded weaker against the dollar on Friday ahead of an expected interest rate cut that many believe will be the beginning of an easing cycle and as oil prices slipped again.

The rouble was trading 0.2 percent lower ahead of the rates announcement, with market consensus penciling in a 100 basis point cut, though some analysts said the central bank could go further.

"We see little benefit in cutting rates by less than 200 basis points since the rouble will still be left to trade under the mercy of oil prices. Nevertheless, we acknowledge that the central bank must tread carefully not to spark a renewed rouble selloff," said SEB analysts in a note.

Brent crude slipped below $57, pressuring Moscow shares which dropped 0.6 percent on the dollar-denominated RTS exchange.

Meanwhile, with Ukraine due to start negotiating a restructuring of its debt with investors as part of an IMF-backed economic turnaround plan, Kiev's government bonds were trading lower.

The bond maturing in 2022 was trading 0.25 cent lower at a mid price of around 44 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira was on the back foot, trading down 0.3 percent amid continued worries over whether its central bankers can avoid political meddling in monetary policy.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Friday that messages regarding central bank monetary policy should only come from the bank itself.

In broader markets, emerging stocks were lower, headed for a second consecutive weekly loss as capital continues to leave in search of better returns elsewhere as U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes loom.

The MSCI emerging equities index was trading 0.25 percent lower following a 0.3 percent fall in the MSCI Asia excluding Japan benchmark.

The rising dollar continues to prompt outflows from emerging market-focused funds, according to EPFR data cited by bankers.

According to Standard Bank, emerging equity funds saw a 0.4 percent drop in assets in the last week while emerging market local bonds saw a 0.8 percent decline.

South Africa's rand slipped 0.3 percent against the dollar, weighed down by a raft of negative domestic news including power utility Eskom's continued struggles to meet electricity demand.

