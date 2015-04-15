By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, April 15
LONDON, April 15 The rouble jumped to its
highest in more than four months on Wednesday as oil prices
rose, bucking generally weaker emerging markets that were
pressured by lacklustre Chinese growth and fresh losses in the
Turkish lira.
Chinese stocks, which hit seven-year highs recently, posted
their biggest fall in a month after data showed the economy grew
in the first quarter at the slowest pace since 2009
. This pressured Asian stocks, taking the MSCI emerging
equities index further off recent six-month highs.
But crude prices approached $60 a barrel on signs of falling
U.S. production, benefiting Gulf markets such as Dubai and Saudi
Arabia that rose as much as 1.9 percent .
Russian stocks rose 1 percent, bringing month-to-date gains to
over 18 percent.
"The Chinese slowdown is real and permanent and that's a
fundamental headwind for countries such as Brazil as the
slowdown is exported to other emerging markets," said Lars
Christensen, chief EM analyst at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
Christensen said against this backdrop, Russian markets'
recent outperformance was a puzzle even though losses last year
had been excessive.
The rouble rose 0.7 percent, approaching 50 per dollar
, up 16 percent this month. Ten-year debt yields too have
fallen sharply in recent weeks and look set to test the key 10
percent level.
"In the past two weeks the move is impossible to justify.
The rouble should be at 55-60 per dollar given current oil price
levels and the general risk backdrop," Christensen said.
The Turkish lira fell half a percent to a new record low
around 2.7 per dollar, having lost 3 percent this month
on concern over June elections, inflation and perceptions of
political meddling in monetary policy. A growth slowdown has
raised fears the ruling AK Party may not win enough seats in the
country's election in June to form a government.
Societe Generale analyst Bernd Berg predicts the lira will
fall to 2.75, noting Turkey's vulnerability to U.S. rate rises
but he called the currency turmoil "homemade".
"Continuous interference of leading politicians in central
bank policy and disagreements about the right economic strategy
... are responsible for the lira's slide," Berg told clients.
"Investors will continue to withdraw capital from Turkey's
markets until the domestic backdrop improves significantly."
The Polish zloty was flat before a central bank
meeting, with no change in interest rates expected. Many reckon
the bank may intervene to tame the currency which is near 3-1/2
year highs and is up 4.5 percent since euro zone bond-buying
started on March 9.
