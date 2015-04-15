LONDON, April 15 The rouble jumped to its highest in more than four months on Wednesday as oil prices rose, bucking generally weaker emerging markets that were pressured by lacklustre Chinese growth and fresh losses in the Turkish lira.

Chinese stocks, which hit seven-year highs recently, posted their biggest fall in a month after data showed the economy grew in the first quarter at the slowest pace since 2009 . This pressured Asian stocks, taking the MSCI emerging equities index further off recent six-month highs.

But crude prices approached $60 a barrel on signs of falling U.S. production, benefiting Gulf markets such as Dubai and Saudi Arabia that rose as much as 1.9 percent . Russian stocks rose 1 percent, bringing month-to-date gains to over 18 percent.

"The Chinese slowdown is real and permanent and that's a fundamental headwind for countries such as Brazil as the slowdown is exported to other emerging markets," said Lars Christensen, chief EM analyst at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.

Christensen said against this backdrop, Russian markets' recent outperformance was a puzzle even though losses last year had been excessive.

The rouble rose 0.7 percent, approaching 50 per dollar , up 16 percent this month. Ten-year debt yields too have fallen sharply in recent weeks and look set to test the key 10 percent level.

"In the past two weeks the move is impossible to justify. The rouble should be at 55-60 per dollar given current oil price levels and the general risk backdrop," Christensen said.

The Turkish lira fell half a percent to a new record low around 2.7 per dollar, having lost 3 percent this month on concern over June elections, inflation and perceptions of political meddling in monetary policy. A growth slowdown has raised fears the ruling AK Party may not win enough seats in the country's election in June to form a government.

Societe Generale analyst Bernd Berg predicts the lira will fall to 2.75, noting Turkey's vulnerability to U.S. rate rises but he called the currency turmoil "homemade".

"Continuous interference of leading politicians in central bank policy and disagreements about the right economic strategy ... are responsible for the lira's slide," Berg told clients.

"Investors will continue to withdraw capital from Turkey's markets until the domestic backdrop improves significantly."

The Polish zloty was flat before a central bank meeting, with no change in interest rates expected. Many reckon the bank may intervene to tame the currency which is near 3-1/2 year highs and is up 4.5 percent since euro zone bond-buying started on March 9.

