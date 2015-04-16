By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, April 16 Emerging market stocks rose to
near seven-month highs on Thursday, riding momentum from a
global equities surge and data from China showing investment
into the country is holding up against slowing growth.
The MSCI emerging stocks index was up 1.2 percent,
its highest since last September, while the Asian ex-Japan
benchmark was 1.3 percent higher.
Analysts attributed much of the stock market strength to the
knock-on effect of central bank monetary stimulus and bond
buying programmes from key central banks such as the euro zone
and Japan, known as quantitative easing (QE).
"Emerging market equities are on a tear which is a bit
surprising given the weak growth outlook that the International
Monetary Fund has highlighted, but QE-fueled capital flows are
finding their way into stocks not just in developed markets but
also emerging markets," said Per Hammarlund, chief emerging
markets strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
Shanghai stocks leapt 2.7 percent to new seven-year
highs after data showed foreign direct investment into China
rose 2.2 percent in March from a year earlier, indicating
investors remain undeterred by slowing Chinese growth.
Elsewhere, a recovering oil market which had lifted the
rouble in early trading, turned negative to wipe out gains on
the Russian currency
Turkey's lira slipped 0.3 percent against the dollar,
trading close to the record lows reached this week as investors
stayed jittery ahead of parliamentary elections due in June.
Poland's zloty firmed against the euro,
approaching recent 3-1/2 year highs after the central bank said
on Wednesday it had ended a rate-cutting cycle on Wednesday.
Ukrainian sovereign dollar bonds weakened, with the issue
maturing in 2022 declining 0.4 cents. Earlier
the finance ministry said state-owned bank Ukreximbank and
Oschadbank would would require only a debt maturity extension
rather than a principal or coupon reduction.
Ukrexim's dollar bond maturing later this month rose 1.2
cents to trade at 64 cents
The cost of insuring exposure to Ukraine debt fell after the
announcement with five-year credit default swaps falling 124
basis points to 3,997 bps, according to financial data provider
Markit.
