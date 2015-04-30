(Refiles to fix slug)
By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, April 30 Emerging equities were headed
for their biggest monthly gain in more than three years in April
thanks to a helping hand from Chinese shares, despite sliding
for a second day on Thursday after disappointing U.S. growth
data.
The MSCI emerging market index has gained almost 8
percent since the start of April, getting a lift from a surge in
Chinese stocks, though it was down 0.8 percent on the day. The
MSCI Asia ex-Japan index slipped 1.1 percent.
Shanghai and Shenzhen-listed Chinese stocks were also weaker
on the day but have risen 18 and 17 percent respectively on the
month .
Investors' mood soured after first-quarter U.S. growth data
came in much weaker than expected, compounding worries over a
slowdown in China and on top of persistent jitters over Europe
as Greece battles to avoid bankruptcy.
The weaker U.S. data, blamed on winter weather among other
factors, also prompted the Federal Reserve to downgrade its view
of the U.S. labour market and economy. However, while this casts
a shadow over global growth prospects it also suggests the Fed
may have to wait a bit longer to raise interest rates, taking
the pressure off some emerging economies.
"Emerging markets had partly priced in (a dovish) outcome
from the Fed because in the run up to the Fed meeting we had so
much disappointing data that the dollar weakened and many
emerging markets had performed well," said Murat Toprak,
emerging markets strategist at HSBC.
Hungary's shares chalked up some of the biggest gains
in April, adding more than 13 percent, while in Russia
dollar-denominated stocks soared by more than 17
percent.
Yet on the day, Moscow dollar stocks were flat while
rouble-denominated shares slipped by 0.3 percent. The
rouble fell 0.9 percent against the dollar ahead of a
central bank meeting, when policymakers are widely expected to
cut the key interest rate by 100 basis points.
"Oil prices have stabilised (even increased); capital
outflows have slowed; deposits are returning to banks; the
rouble has strengthened by some 35 percent against the U.S.
dollar; and the Ukraine crisis has cooled down," SEB said in a
note.
"The cut will signal that the (central bank) is turning its
attention to growth."
Currencies across emerging markets were mostly weaker on the
day. In Turkey, the lira traded a touch weaker against the
greenback as central bank governor Erdem Basci indicated
monetary policy was tight enough for now, though he added he
would take steps if necessary.
In eastern Europe, the Polish zloty eased 0.7 percent, while
government bonds across the region also suffered.
