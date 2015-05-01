(ADVISORY: There will be no emerging market report from London
on Monday May 4 due to a public holiday)
LONDON May 1 Emerging market stocks snapped a
four-week winning streak to end the week in the red, while many
currencies strengthened on Friday against the dollar.
The MSCI emerging equity index was marginally
weaker on the day and was set to chalk up the steepest weekly
losses since mid-March, down more than 1 percent.
That was after weak corporate earnings dented sentiment on
Wall Street and data showed China's manufacturing sector barely
grew in April.
There was little liquidity, with stock markets in Russia,
Turkey and across many eastern European countries shut for a
holiday.
For April as a whole, the index showed its biggest monthly
gain in more than three years, led by Chinese stocks which
surged almost 20 percent .
"Risk appetite remains firm, volatility is declining and
commodity prices have rebounded," Barclays wrote in a note to
clients.
"Pressures on the dollar are intensifying, even though the
Fed did not sound particularly dovish this week and remains on
track for a September rate hike, helping U.S. yields move
higher."
Yet fund flows show plenty of investors remain skeptical.
EPFR data recorded a second straight week of outflows from the
emerging equity funds it tracks, with year-to-date redemptions
amounting to $24.3 billion.
The flow picture looked rosier for some countries, with
dedicated Russia equity funds recording inflows for the 12th
time in the past 14 weeks, while inflows into Greek equity funds
are at a 10-week high, EPFR said.
On currency markets, the South African rand, the
Turkish lira and the Russian rouble all
strengthened around 0.2 percent in thin offshore trade, as the
dollar index was flat after suffering its worst monthly
performance in four years in April.
London-listed shares in beleaguered oil producer Afren
jumped as much as 21 percent after it secured a loan
from its bondholders and was in talks for a wider
recapitalisation plan to be completed by end of July.
Afren, with significant production assets in Nigeria, has
until May 8 to come up with funds for a $12.8 million interest
payment on its 2019 bonds.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by David Holmes)