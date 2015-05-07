LONDON May 7 Investors dumped emerging stocks
and bonds on Thursday, as German and U.S. bond yields hit
multi-week highs, pushing equity indexes down 1-2 percent and
fuelling heavy currency losses.
As outflows gathered pace from emerging assets, options
markets showed implied volatility - a gauge of expected exchange
rate swings - spiking to multi-month highs on currencies ranging
from the Korean won to Polish zloty.
MSCI's main emerging equity index lost 1.4 percent, touching
a one-month low, while Asian shares excluding Japan
lost 1.6 percent, led by a 2.75 percent rout on
Chinese stocks. India, one of the best equity performers
in the past year, suffered its biggest daily fund outflow in
more than a year on Wednesday
In emerging Europe too, most bourses lost ground, with
Russia, so far supported by an oil price rally, also falling
more than 1 percent.
"It is a bit of a bloodbath in equity markets. There are
several things going on ... the rise in oil prices, inflation
expectations. Bond yields globally, including in emerging
markets, have gone up and equity markets have come off the
boil," said Neil Shearing head of emerging markets research at
Capital Economics.
"I think this could be a soft patch for markets, lasting a
few weeks."
Bonds fell across the board, forcing Poland to cancel its
weekly bond auction. Polish five-year yields at the highest
since end-August 2014, a rise of more than 50 bps this month
.
Hungarian five- and ten-year yields surged 13 and 22 bps
respectively . Indian and South African
yields jumped to multi-month highs.
"The developed market bond sell-off is undoubtedly hurting
long emerging local bonds positions, especially with duration
five-years or longer," Standard Bank said in a note.
The analysts said however that the unwinding of long dollar
positions could help emerging currencies, noting that "those who
avoided non-dollar assets for fear of continuing dollar strength
will now look to EM for extra yield."
For now however, the outflows from bonds and stocks were
pressuring emerging currencies, with the Indian rupee down 1
percent to nearly 20-month lows against the dollar while
the rand and the lira fell 0.6 percent .
The zloty and forint also fell sharply against the rising
euro though the regional safe haven the
Czech crown firmed 0.15 percent ahead of a central
bank meeting that should leave policy unchanged.
Currencies may face more pain ahead. One-month implied
volatility, derived from options prices, was at the highest
since December on the Indian rupee and picked up to
five-week highs on the Korean won.
Euro-zloty volatility was at a three-month high
. A rise in implied volatility raises the cost of
hedging against further currency swings.
Indonesia's central bank was spotted intervening on rupiah
markets as the currency fell to seven-week lows.
Hard currency emerging debt was more resilient as yield
spreads tightened 4 basis points to 357 bps over
Treasuries, the tightest since October 2014.
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)