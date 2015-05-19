LONDON May 19 Stocks and currencies in central
Europe rose on Tuesday on European Central Bank comments about
its bond-buying programme, and a 3 percent surge by Chinese
equities lifted the main emerging markets index to near a
two-week high.
Other emerging market currencies were weaker as the dollar
rose further from its recent four-month lows, but stocks
tracked a record-high close on Wall Street. They got another
boost from an ECB official's comment that the bank would
front-load its bond purchases.
The MSCI emerging index rose 0.4 percent as
locally traded shares in China, its biggest component, rose 3
percent, after the country announced a programme for reforming
capital markets and restructuring state-run companies.
Central European shares in Warsaw, Budapest and Prague
tracked their Western European counterparts higher
. As the euro weakened, the Polish zloty jumped 0.7
percent and the Hungarian forint rose 1 percent
.
UBS emerging markets strategist Manik Narain noted, however,
that the currencies were weaker against the dollar
"This is essentially a euro move and central Europe is sat
in the middle of that," Narain said. "But it's come in the
context of significant recent upward moves in euro-forint and
euro-zloty, so given how much they have moved, it's possible we
will see some stabilisation."
Bonds and currencies across the region have fallen in recent
weeks, led by a selloff in German Bunds.
Narain said emerging market currencies were suffering from
higher euro-dollar volatility. One-month implied vol is over 12
percent versus 9 percent at the end of February.
"This is keeping investors away from EM ... in a world where
vol is extremely high it makes investors more reluctant to come
into EM and take the carry on offer," he said.
Local bonds also gained, with the Polish 10-year yield
dropping to 1 1/2-week lows.
The rouble was flat against the dollar but still trading
below the key 50 per dollar mark, as it shrugged off weaker oil
prices and the central bank's dollar buying. Moscow's
dollar-denominated shares fell 0.5 percent.
Greek stocks rose almost 3 percent, lifted by
policymakers' comments hinting at an imminent deal to unlock
further loans from creditors
Egyptian stocks extended the previous day's 6.5 percent
rally, rising 2.6 percent to six-week highs as the
government froze plans for a 10 percent capital gains tax.
Monday's rise was the biggest daily gain in 22 months.
Ukrainian dollar bonds firmed slightly after a creditor
committee revealed the names of its members but repeated its
objections to taking any writedown on bonds' principal
. The bonds trade between 46-48 cents in the
dollar.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Editing by Larry King)