By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, June 4
LONDON, June 4 Rising German and U.S. bond
yields knocked emerging assets hard on Thursday, with stocks
down almost 1 percent while currencies, from the Indonesian
rupiah to the Russian rouble, hit multi-month or multi-year
lows.
A six-week-long bond market selloff is rumbling on, with
German and U.S. 10-year yields at their highest since October.
The former is almost a percentage point higher than in mid-April
. Japanese yields surged to six-month highs.
The volatility is taking a toll on other markets. MSCI's
emerging equity index slipped to two-month lows, now
standing 8 percent below end-April levels.
That was despite gains in China, where stocks continued
their wild ride, ending 0.7 percent higher after falling 5
percent at one point during the session .
"There are very few places in emerging markets that are
completely shielded from this global dynamic. So far people seem
less panicked on EM bond positions but if the Treasury and Bund
move doesn't settle down soon, that will change," said Manik
Narain, a strategist at UBS.
Emerging dollar bonds have outperformed Treasuries with
yield spreads at a two-week low, having fallen 12 basis points
this week.
But stocks in India and South Africa fell almost 1 percent
while Turkish and Russian markets declined around 1.5 percent
. Taiwanese markets lost more
than 2 percent.
On Asian currencies, the rupiah fell to 17-year lows against
the dollar while the Korean won posted the biggest daily
loss in a week.
In emerging Europe, the Russian rouble fell 1.5 percent
to seven-week lows, hurt also by central bank comments
hinting at more dollar purchases to rebuild reserves and by a
new outbreak of fighting in eastern Ukraine.
The Turkish lira fell half a percent, touching two-week lows
and also pressured by upcoming elections.
Narain said investors who had hedged emerging local debt
positions by selling the euro were being hurt by its rise
against the greenback. "If EM bonds sell off and the euro
rallies, you get hurt on both fronts, on the underlying bond
position and the hedge," he said.
In central Europe, the zloty fell half a percent to
three-month lows versus the euro and regional bond
markets tracked the Bund moves, with Polish 10-year yields at
six-month highs.
Romania and Hungary are holding debt auctions in what will
be a key test of risk appetite.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)