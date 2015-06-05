LONDON, June 5 Emerging equities fell for the tenth straight session to hit two-month lows on Friday as a global bond market sell-off continued and Greece's future in the euro zone looked increasingly precarious.

MSCI's emerging stock index slipped 0.4 percent on the day, on track for a third straight week of losses, while MSCI's Asia-Pacific ex-Japan benchmark also lost ground .

Korean shares racked up their biggest weekly loss this year amid growing alarm over incidents of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), though China stocks continued their roller coaster ride , ending the day up as much 1.5 percent at fresh seven-year closing highs.

Investors fretted over the steady creep higher in bond yields, as well as the latest twist from Athens, where Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would put to parliament creditors' cash-for-reforms proposals that he has already described as "extreme".

"The effect of higher (developed) bond yields continues to ripple through emerging market assets at a time when markets are already reeling from a strong dollar," Barclays said in a note.

"Add into the mix a renewed softening in commodity prices and the potential for more stress as the timing of the first Fed rate hike nears and it amounts to a fairly sour mix for EM investors."

But if volatility distresses some investors, veteran investor Templeton's Mark Mobius said the backdrop offered buying opportunities in emerging markets.

"Within emerging markets themselves, still-solid economic growth trends, widespread reform measures and benefits from lower oil prices are all providing tailwinds to equity markets," Mobius added.

EPFR Global data indeed showed solid inflows to emerging equities, especially to Asian and Chinese markets, though bond outflows were the biggest in 19 weeks.

Meanwhile most currencies weakened as the dollar index nudged 0.1 percent higher. Indonesia's rupiah hit a 17-month lows against the dollar, while South Africa's rand traded 0.3 percent lower, its third straight day of weakness, as investors awaited a rating decision by Fitch later in the day.

But Russia's rouble bounced back from hitting two-month lows early in the session, rising 0.5 percent and shrugging off lower oil prices, though still on track for its biggest weekly loss since end-January.

The lira was near one-month lows before weekend elections that could re-shape Turkey's political landscape and force the ruling AK Party to form a coalition despite President Tayyip Erdogan's hopes for an absolute majority that will enable him to boost his powers.

The leu fell 0.3 percent after prosecutors said they had launched a criminal investigation against Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta, naming him as a suspect in crimes including forgery, money-laundering and tax evasion.

Ukrainian dollar bonds rose up to 1.5 cents ahead of a teleconference between Kiev and its creditors, when the two sides hope to make progress in finding a solution on how to restructure the battered nation's debt stock.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Mark Heinrich)