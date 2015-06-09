* EM stocks match longest losing streak on record
* Turkey stabilises after post election losses
* Indonesia, Philippines led losses in Asia
* Euro spike aggravates EM volatility
By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 9 Emerging market stocks were a sea
of red on Tuesday as speculation of a U.S. interest rate rise as
soon as September extended their longest losing streak in 25
years to 12 days.
A dip in the dollar gave some respite to Turkey's record-low
lira and Indonesia's battered rupiah, but there
was no such relief for equities as MSCI's main EM index
took its losses since late April to over 9 percent.
It was down 0.7 percent as selling began to gain momentum
again in Eastern Europe but most of the damage had been done by
Asia overnight where Indonesian stocks slumped more than
3 percent and the Philippines shed 2.1 percent.
"It has been a pretty violent pullback for emerging market
stocks," said UBS EM strategist Manik Narain. "To a large extent
it is related to growth. Median EM growth has decelerated to 4
percent, which is the lowest since 1999."
Emerging markets investors' confidence is also suffering on
worries about the end of an unprecedented spell of record low
global interest rates, a spike in FX volatility and growing
political uncertainty in some key countries.
Turkish markets steadied a day after parliamentary election
results that severely weakened the position of the ruling AK
party had sent them into a tailspin, with stocks
clawing back 0.5 percent of the 5 percent they had lost.
Narain at UBS added that many EM traders woes were being
compounded because they had hedged their main positions with
bets that the euro would stay low as the ECB pressed on
its 1 trillion euro QE programme.
Since mid-April though the euro has surged 8-1/2 percent
against a basket of 20 top EM currencies, inflicting additional
pain on top of the heavy losses on stocks, bonds and the EM
currencies themselves.
"Investors have effectively taken a double-hit," Narain
said.
The 12th day of losses for MSCI's EM benchmark matched the
longest run in the red since 1990 and since Reuters' records on
the index began back in the late 1980s.
The performance in recent months would have been far worse
if it hadn't been for big gains from China's stock market and
from Russia which has bounced back strongly from last year's
selloff following the unrest in Ukraine.
Stocks in China couldn't fend off the
pressure in Asia on Tuesday but remained near a seven-year high,
while Russia stocks were flat as they outperformed
the rest of the region again.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )