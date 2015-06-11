LONDON, June 11 Turkey's currency and stock markets slipped half a percent on Thursday, weighed down by politics and a stubbornly high national funding deficit, and a firmer dollar weighed on other emerging markets.

Turkish political parties are jostling to form a government after the ruling AK Party failed to get a parliament majority, raising the spectre of early elections or a fractious coalition that fails to implement economic reform.

Data showed Turkey's current account deficit, among the biggest in emerging markets, was a wider-than-expected $3.4 billion in April, though below March levels.

The data highlights Turkey's vulnerability to higher global borrowing costs as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates, driving up the dollar and Treasury yields.

The lira stands 2 percent off record lows hit after the weekend election while equity markets slipped 0.4 percent and debt insurance costs rose slightly to 235 basis points, approaching 14-month highs hit earlier this week, according to Markit.

"We expect trend weakness in Turkey though we wouldn't be surprised to see a rally in the near term if a government is formed," said Kieran Curtis, a fund manager at Standard Life Investments who is underweight Turkey in his portfolio.

"With a coalition, there will probably be a greater requirement for pork-barrel politics and the question is will this endanger the fiscal conservatism that's been a hallmark of Turkey so far. We feel quite uncomfortable with this mix."

Politics weighed too on Poland, where the zloty fell 0.4 percent versus the euro after Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz purged three ministers and the parliament speaker to counter her party's sliding popularity before October elections .

The Russian rouble fell 0.6 percent moving in line with oil prices which fell after the World Bank cut global economic forecasts. Russian stocks fell 1 percent.

Ukrainian dollar bonds extended losses, with the 2017 issue down one cent to a one-week low of 48.3 cents after Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko threatened to impose a debt payment moratorium if a restructuring deal is not reached soon with creditors.

"There is a big adjustment going on, people are reassessing what is likely to happen," said Exotix strategist Jakob Christensen, adding that recent growth downgrades had strengthened the case for a debt writedown.

Emerging equities were flat and most currencies slipped against the dollar, with the Korean won down 0.2 percent following a rate cut to counter the impact of a MERS infection outbreak. The rand was down 1 percent.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)