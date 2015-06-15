LONDON, June 15 Eastern European stocks and currencies and fell on Monday after talks to keep Greece afloat broke down, bringing it a step closer to default.

Emerging markets started the week facing a Greek exit from the euro and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that could hint at the timing of its first rate increase in almost a decade.

Stocks in two biggest eastern European economies, Poland and the Czech Republic, tested three- to four-month lows, falling nearly 1 percent. Worries about their euro zone links added to domestic political uncertainty.

"Emerging markets are largely going to be taking their cues from core markets, and central and eastern Europe will remain under pressure because of what is happening in Greece," said Roxanna Hulea, a Societe Generale emerging market strategist.

Bulgaria has the biggest links to Greece through its banks, Hulea said, but Poland may be the hardest hit, because it is bigger and more liquid market.

The zloty slipped 0.10 percent and the forint lost 0.3 percent against the euro . MSCI's emerging equity index lost half a percent

Bulgaria and Romania shares fell around 0.5 percent , though the leu and the Serbian dinar were flat against the euro .

The Russian rouble opened weaker as traders bet the central bank would cut interest rates again at a meeting expected to end at around 1030 GMT. It later recouped most of the losses, though stocks fell 1 percent

Russia has already cut rates 4.5 percentage points this year and it is expected to chop by another 1 percentage point this time, according to a Reuters poll.

Nervousness also remained about how emerging markets will cope with an expected rise in U.S. interest rates. The Fed's two-day meeting concludes on Wednesday, and markets now expect it to start raising rates between September and early next year.

Politics continued to weigh on Turkish markets. President Tayyip Erdogan said a snap election was inevitable if no government is formed within 45 days. The lira and stock markets both fell 1 percent , with the latter also hit by dollar strength.

In Asia, too, much of the action was linked to the strength of the dollar which gained a quarter percent

The Philippine peso hit a 15-month low on concern over capital outflows. South Korea's won fell on dollar demand from offshore funds and importers. Malaysia's ringgit hovered near a nine-year low.

"If the Fed sends a hawkish message on Wednesday and at the same time there is a lack of progress on Greece, there will be further pressure on EM currencies," said Piotr Matys at Rabobank. "But we are still sceptical that the underlying trend in the U.S. economy is strong enough that they will hike in September."

In the Gulf, Saudi stocks fell 0.4 percent after a strong opening. The market has opened to foreign investors on Monday but the regulator is yet to award any licenses to any overseas investors.

