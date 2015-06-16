By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, June 16
LONDON, June 16 Polish 10-year bond yields hit
10-month highs on Monday, bearing the brunt of eastern European
jitters over Greece's impending default while broader emerging
equities were poised to fall back into the red for 2015.
The collapse of Greece's cash-for-reforms talks raises the
prospect of a debt default in two weeks, when Athens faces a 1.6
billion euro repayment to the International Monetary Fund,
prompting investors to flee equities and higher-risk bonds in
favour of safer German and U.S. debt.
The events could have huge repercussions for eastern Europe,
especially the Balkans which share close trade and banking risks
with Greece, although the more liquid Polish and Hungarian
markets may bear the brunt of the selling, analysts say.
Bond yields rose across the region, led by Poland, while
Hungarian and Romanian yields touched October 2014 highs, in
line with a peripheral euro debt selloff.
Emerging stocks fell 0.8 percent and were on the
brink of erasing all year-to-date gains while hard currency
emerging debt spreads over U.S. Treasuries approached 400 bps
for the first time since early April.
"You are seeing a flight to quality. The market is clearly
worried about massive spillover. This should remind politicians
it is not just about the euro zone but also the European Union
as a whole, including the eastern European members," said Simon
Quijano-Evans, Commerzbank head of EM research.
"Everything in central Europe is vulnerable, people are
pulling money into Asia or Latam. There are high-quality
fundamental stories including Hungary and Poland that will come
out of this better but in the short-term everything will get
hit." (Balkans' Greece exposure link.reuters.com/nuh64w)
The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint slipped 0.2 percent
while equities in Warsaw and Budapest fell
0.3 percent and 1 percent respectively .
In the Balkans, Romanian and Bulgarian stocks fell 1 percent
and 0.7 percent .
Citi strategist Luis Costa advised clients to sell forint
versus euro, linking it to weakness in bonds.
"Peripheral and satellite European spreads are becoming
increasingly vulnerable on the back of the stalled (Greek)
negotiations ... Furthermore euro-forint correlation with the
back-end of the interest rate swap/government bond curve tends
to pick up in moments of stress," he added.
The Turkish lira also slipped 0.4 percent versus the dollar,
as political parties have failed so far to form a
coalition after elections.
The rouble rebounded 0.9 percent and stocks rose 1 percent
in line with oil prices. Saudi stocks fell for
the second straight day despite opening to foreigners on Monday.
Ukrainian bonds extended Monday's losses, with the 2023
issue losing almost 2 cents as chances of a big debt writedown
appeared to have risen and Ukraine and Russia locked horns over
a $3 billion bond held by the latter.
In frontier markets, Laos opened books on a 12 billion baht
($356 million) international five- and ten-year bond to yield
between 4.2 and 5.24 percent.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)