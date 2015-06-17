By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, June 17
LONDON, June 17 Emerging dollar bonds' premium
over Treasuries briefly rose to 400 basis points on Wednesday
for the first time since April and currencies fell as
nervousness grew over Greece and a Fed meeting later in the day.
It looks increasingly unlikely that a Thursday meeting of
European Union finance ministers will make progress on
preventing a Greek default while the U.S. Federal Reserve is
expected to signal a September rate increase later in the day.
A slight rise in global equity sentiment pushed emerging
equities half a percent off 2 1/2-month lows, lifted
also by a 1 percent rise in Chinese markets .
But dollar bonds underperformed Treasuries, failing to keep up
with a fall in 10-year U.S. yields .
Currencies continued to retreat against the dollar and euro.
The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint both slipped 0.2 percent
versus the euro . The zloty also fell 1
percent to the Swiss franc, a potential worry for
holders of franc-denominated mortgages.
"The pressure has eased a bit today but (eastern Europe)
remains very sensitive to Greek developments. We expect more
Swiss franc appreciation in the short term, which could add some
pressure on the zloty," said Guillaume Tresca, a strategist at
Credit Agricole in Paris.
Bourses in Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania, which have trade
and banking links to Greece, stabilised after steep falls
.
Tresca advises clients to sell 10-year Polish bonds, where
yields have hit 10-year highs, predicting longer-dated yields
across the region to bear the brunt of the selloff after months
of rallying as investors dash for the safety of Bunds.
Emerging asset volatility would also rise with the approach
of the first Fed rate hike in nine years, he said, adding that
more developing countries would also tighten policy.
Latest South African data showing headline inflation at 4.6
percent signalled a July rate rise remains on the cards. The
rand slipped 0.6 percent.
Turkey too is seen raising rates to guard the lira - down
0.3 percent on the day - as political uncertainty rises
following elections.
Deutsche Bank predicted more pressure on emerging equities.
"The MSCI EM has been in a range for four years and I would
expect a break to the downside if the Fed embarks on tightening.
The ratio of (S&P500 to MSCI EM) is 3 percent off post-2010
highs and further strength in dollar vs EM currencies should
lead to additional liquidation of unhedged EM portfolios," it
told clients.
Economic data has also failed to reassure. Singapore
extended Asia's run of poor trade data, showing declining
exports and forcing analysts to trim growth expectations. The
Singapore dollar fell 0.3 percent versus the greenback.
