By Karin Strohecker
| LONDON, June 18
LONDON, June 18 Emerging market stocks rose for
a second day on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve tempered
expectations for the pace of interest rate rises, while some
eastern European assets came under more pressure due to the
Greek crisis.
The MSCI emerging markets stock index gained 0.7
percent after Fed policymakers cut growth forecasts and
indicated interest rates could rise more slowly than markets had
expected, with the dollar edging down to a fresh
four-week low.
MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares, excluding Japan,
rose 0.4 percent with China shares down as much
as 4.1 percent after a wave of 11 initial public
offerings drained liquidity from the market.
Meanwhile, some central and southeastern European assets
felt the heat from Greece drifting closer to default. Euro zone
finance ministers were due to meet later in the day, though
expectations were low that a deal could be struck.
With closer financial and trade links to Greece than others,
the region has seen bonds, stocks and currencies suffer in
recent weeks as investors shudder at the prospect Athens could
introduce capital controls and face a bank run.
"The biggest challenge for neighbouring CEE periphery
countries remains the state of Greek banks," said Simon
Quijano-Evans, head of emerging research at Commerzbank.
Greek stocks dropped to fresh three-year lows, while
stocks in Poland, emerging eastern Europe's biggest economy and
most liquid market, fell 0.5 percent, hitting a 13-week low and
turning negative for the year.
The zloty weakened by 0.3 percent against the euro while in
the Czech Republic the crown eased 0.1 percent and stocks fell
1.6 percent, hitting a 19-week low .
Assets in Poland have also been under pressure from changes
in the government after Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz reshuffled her
cabinet earlier in the week in a bid to regain voters' trust and
avoid defeat in a parliamentary election due later this year.
In Russia, dollar-denominated stocks jumped 1.9
percent and the rouble strengthened 0.6 percent against the
greenback to trade at 53.28, helped by rising oil prices
.
Earlier in the day, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was
quoted by RIA news agency as saying he saw the rouble heading
towards around 50 per dollar by year-end
In Turkey, the lira fell 0.26 percent against the dollar.
Shares rose more than 1 percent, hitting their highest
in almost two weeks, though still down 4.8 percent since the
start of the year, after a June 7 election failed to return a
majority for incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said it expected
uncertainty to persist in Turkey over the next few months and
could consider a downgrade if lira volatility, consumer
confidence and inflation were to hit fiscal performance and debt
metrics.
In Indonesia, the central bank kept interest rates unchanged
as expected, saying the key benchmark rate at 7.50 percent was
still consistent with efforts to contain inflation and make the
current account deficit healthier.
