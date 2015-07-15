LONDON, July 15 The Czech crown hit new 20-month highs on Wednesday, heading to test the official 27-per-euro exchange rate threshold, while other emerging markets from Chinese shares to the Russian rouble were broadly weaker.

With Greece's parliament set to vote on austerity measures required to secure bailout funds, a fresh slide in Chinese equities and an upcoming testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, sentiment was subdued.

Shanghai and Shenzhen shares fell around 3 percent, losing ground for the second straight day, despite better-than-expected 7 percent growth in the second quarter . Broader emerging shares lost 0.2 percent.

Emerging European stocks and currencies were mostly weaker, with the exception of Czech assets where stocks rose 0.4 percent to one-month highs and the crown traded at 27.06 per euro, close to where the central bank would be expected to defend the cap at 27.

Crown gains are seen driven by its safer status relative to neighbours, improving balance of payments and economic recovery after first-quarter growth exceeded forecasts.

"The key question is now whether the central bank will start intervening...Unlike the Swiss they have managed to have that ceiling without actually having to act to maintain it," said William Jackson, economist at Capital Economics.

"The concern will be if the exchange rate does come under large pressure and if they accumulate large reserves they would be under pressure to remove the exchange rate ceiling, much like the Swiss had to do earlier in the year," he added.

Polish stocks underperformed on fear that plans to convert Swiss franc mortgages into zloty would hit bank profits, with Fitch putting losses at $2.5 billion. Warsaw's bank index has lost about 16 percent since mid-May when it started looking likely that politicians would force a Hungarian-style mortgage swap.

The Warsaw market is down 2.5 percent this year, in contrast with 33 percent gains in Budapest and a 4-6 percent rise in Bucharest and Prague .

The Romanian leu fell 0.4 percent on political risks after Prime Minister Victor Ponta was charged with forgery .

The rouble and Russian stocks fell around 0.5 percent on expectations that Iran's new-found rapproachment with the West would lower oil prices. Oil has fallen 8 percent since end-June as it became evident a deal would be reached with Iran.

Meanwhile the easing of Greece-related risks has re-opened debt markets for emerging borrowers. Kazakhstan's $4 billion bond generated a $9 billion book though it paid a new issue premium of 45 basis points. South Africa's Naspers sold the first dollar corporate bond in the region since May and Zambia starts a roadshow for an expected $2 billion deal.

