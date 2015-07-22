By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, July 22
LONDON, July 22 Emerging market shares waned to
a nine-day low on Wednesday following falls on Wall Street and
in China, while many currencies also weakened, led by South
Africa's rand and the Turkish lira.
MSCI's broadest emerging market index slipped 0.7
percent after results from bellwethers Apple, IBM and United
Technologies dragged down markets in the U.S. and around the
globe, with some stocks in China also closing lower
.
Meanwhile currencies lost ground, with only a few reaping
the benefits from the dollar index suffering its biggest
one-day drop so far this month on Tuesday.
In Asia, the Malaysian ringgit and South Korea's
won strengthened, but Indonesia's rupiah
edged lower, heading towards a 17-year low.
South Africa's rand slipped 0.3 percent ahead of
Thursday's interest rate decision after data showed inflation
had not risen as quickly as expected.
"The rand has reacted badly to the inflation data, which
came in below expectations as it reduces the odds of a rate
hike," said Cristian Maggio, a strategist at TD Securities.
Analysts had been almost evenly split on whether South
Africa - caught between the prospect of rising inflation and
sickly growth - would keep interest rates steady at 5.75 percent
or raise them by 25 basis points.
"The balance of expectations has shifted to neutral after
the data, causing the currency to sell off," Maggio added.
In Turkey, where an interest rate decision is also due on
Thursday, the lira fell 0.5 percent against the dollar.
The central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates
unchanged at 7.5 percent.
Currencies across central European economies were mixed
against the euro, with the Czech crown rising a notch towards
the central bank's cap.
The central bank said late on Monday that it had sold crowns
on Friday to ease appreciation pressures, its first intervention
since late 2013, when it launched its weak-crown regime.
Meanwhile, oil prices falling by more than 1 percent knocked
Russian assets lower. The rouble eased 0.3 percent against the
dollar and dollar-denominated shares fell more than 1
percent.
Lower crude prices also added to the squeeze for bourses
across the Gulf, with stocks in Qatar down 0.8 percent
while in Kuwait shares lost 0.4 percent.
On bond markets, Ukraine's dollar debt prices rose by up to
1.3 cent after the government raised $205 million in a one-year
local dollar issue at 8.79 percent on Tuesday. It must pay $120
million in coupons at the end of this week and more talks with
bondholders are scheduled for Wednesday.
