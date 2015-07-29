LONDON, July 29 Emerging stocks snapped a five-day run of losses on Wednesday, lifted by a Chinese market bounce, but currencies were broadly weaker before a Fed meeting that may set the stage for the first U.S. rate rise in nine years.

The dollar index is hovering just off two-week lows before the meeting, at which attention will focus on whether U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen signals September or December as the most likely date for the move.

Stocks worldwide firmed on some healthy corporate results, which along with 3.5 percent gains in mainland China, lifted MSCI's emerging index 0.7 percent, off two-year lows .

The lira fell half a percent, having shrugged off oil's fall to 5-1/2 month lows, as Ankara has effectively opened wars on two fronts - with ISIS and Kurdish militants. Turkish fighter jets launched their heaviest assault on Kurdish militants in northern Iraq overnight since air strikes began last week.

Turkish credit default swaps were flat at the previous close of 240 basis points, the highest in 16 months.

"If you look at all the risk in Turkey, everything points towards currency weakness," said William Jackson at Capital Economics.

"You have security concerns, political concerns, a country still without a government and a very large current account deficit, which means the economy is very vulnerable to external shocks like possibly a more aggressive line from the Fed."

The rouble reversed early losses to rise 0.2 percent as the central bank suspended its two-month-old dollar purchase programme. The currency has lost 5 percent in the past five sessions.

Analysts still expect a 50 basis-point rate cut on Friday but the rouble weakening raises the odds of a no-change decision.

"We consider this step as a very rational and timely decision. The continuation of currency purchases in the current environment could put additional pressures on the currency and boost devaluation expectations," Renaissance analyst Oleg Kouzmin told clients.

"We do not see room for further reserve accumulation in non-negligible amounts if oil stays closer to $60 per barrel or below at least until the start of 2016," he added.

In central Europe, the Polish zloty fell 0.4 percent .

Markets are focused on Brazil, where the real hit new 12-year lows on Tuesday after S&P cut the outlook on its rating to negative. Analysts polled by Reuters predict Brazil will lose its investment grade rating from at least one agency by the end of 2016. Five-year CDS are close to four-month lows.

The central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 50 bps later on Wednesday but that is not seen lifting the real.

"While we expect the (central bank) to hike the rate by 50 bps today, the S&P's decision to downgrade Brazil's rating outlook to negative is likely to have more enduring implications for real price dynamics," ING analysts said.

