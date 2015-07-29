By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 Emerging stocks snapped a
five-day run of losses on Wednesday, lifted by a Chinese market
bounce, but currencies were broadly weaker before a Fed meeting
that may set the stage for the first U.S. rate rise in nine
years.
The dollar index is hovering just off two-week lows
before the meeting, at which attention will focus on whether
U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen signals September or
December as the most likely date for the move.
Stocks worldwide firmed on some healthy corporate results,
which along with 3.5 percent gains in mainland China, lifted
MSCI's emerging index 0.7 percent, off two-year lows
.
The lira fell half a percent, having shrugged off
oil's fall to 5-1/2 month lows, as Ankara has effectively opened
wars on two fronts - with ISIS and Kurdish militants. Turkish
fighter jets launched their heaviest assault on Kurdish
militants in northern Iraq overnight since air strikes began
last week.
Turkish credit default swaps were flat at the previous close
of 240 basis points, the highest in 16 months.
"If you look at all the risk in Turkey, everything points
towards currency weakness," said William Jackson at Capital
Economics.
"You have security concerns, political concerns, a country
still without a government and a very large current account
deficit, which means the economy is very vulnerable to external
shocks like possibly a more aggressive line from the Fed."
The rouble reversed early losses to rise 0.2 percent as the
central bank suspended its two-month-old dollar purchase
programme. The currency has lost 5 percent in the past five
sessions.
Analysts still expect a 50 basis-point rate cut on Friday
but the rouble weakening raises the odds of a no-change
decision.
"We consider this step as a very rational and timely
decision. The continuation of currency purchases in the current
environment could put additional pressures on the currency and
boost devaluation expectations," Renaissance analyst Oleg
Kouzmin told clients.
"We do not see room for further reserve accumulation in
non-negligible amounts if oil stays closer to $60 per barrel or
below at least until the start of 2016," he added.
In central Europe, the Polish zloty fell 0.4 percent
.
Markets are focused on Brazil, where the real hit new
12-year lows on Tuesday after S&P cut the outlook on its
rating to negative. Analysts polled by Reuters predict Brazil
will lose its investment grade rating from at least one agency
by the end of 2016. Five-year CDS are close to
four-month lows.
The central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 50
bps later on Wednesday but that is not seen lifting the real.
"While we expect the (central bank) to hike the rate by 50
bps today, the S&P's decision to downgrade Brazil's rating
outlook to negative is likely to have more enduring implications
for real price dynamics," ING analysts said.
