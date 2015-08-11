LONDON Aug 11 Emerging market currencies
tumbled on Tuesday in the wake of China's record 1.9 percent
currency devaluation, which took offshore-traded yuan 2.5
percent lower and rekindled fears for growth in the world's No.
2 economy.
China's central bank cut the yuan's daily fix, effectively
devaluating it against the dollar after data released on the
weekend showed an 8.3 percent slump in Chinese exports. Bigger
moves down in the more freely traded offshore yuan pushed the
spread between it and its onshore counterpart
to its widest in more than 10 months.
"Views are really diverging, from people believing this is
entirely due to the softening of the economy, to help
exporters..and people thinking that the fact that the market
will play a big role in the daily fixing is a positive thing,"
said Karine Hirn, co-founder of asset manager East Capital.
Views on implications seemed unanimous however, she said.
"Capital outflows will likely intensify. Companies with
dollar debt will suffer. (But) this could lead to more reserve
ratio cuts, which is why A-shares markets may get support."
Oil prices fell, while the Asian ex-Japan equity index hit
1-1/2 year lows and most regional currencies slumped.
The Singapore and Taiwan dollars and the Philippine peso
touched five-year lows against the greenback, while the rupiah
and ringgit traded at new 17-year lows and the won slid to a new
three-year lows as traders reckoned more central banks would
allow currencies to weaken amid slowing growth.
Singapore's data showed gross domestic product fell 4
percent in the second quarter from the previous quarter, adding
to the picture of sluggish emerging market growth.
Those fears for world growth and the implications of the
Chinese devaluation hit oil prices and stock markets. Chinese
mainland shares closed flat to lower while
MSCI's emerging equity index retreated 0.3 percent.
Rabobank analysts saw the dollar/yuan spike as the beginning
of further gains.
"It is worth pointing out that on previous occasions after
dollar/yuan broke from a multi-week sideways trend it extended
the initial move in the following weeks," they said, predicting
the yuan would test 6.35 per dollar.
Currency weakening was less pronounced outside Asia, with
the Russian rouble and South African rand down 0.3 percent
, while the currency of oil importer Turkey
strengthened 0.4 percent
The benefits of weaker oil were evident in data showing
Turkey's current account gap narrowing in June to $3.36 billion
- an above-forecast figure but well below May's $4.4 billion.
Turkey has been buffeted by increased fighting between its
military and the outlawed Kurdish PKK movement but hopes grew
that the ruling AKP would cobble together a coalition with the
opposition CHP, with party leaders due to meet this week.
Turkish shares rose more than 2 percent.
Central European markets too will benefit from weaker
commodity prices, and also gained ground after Greece and its
creditors reached a bailout deal, shrugging off weakness in
Western European bourses.
The Athens index rose 1.5 percent while Polish and
Czech shares firmed half a percent . The region's
currencies were weaker, with Hungary's forint down the most
after data showed below-forecast July inflation
