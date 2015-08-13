LONDON Aug 13 Emerging stocks snapped a two-day losing streak and many currencies strengthened on Thursday after the decline in the yuan slowed, with Chinese mainland shares closing higher.

MSCI's broadest emerging market stock index rose 0.7 percent and the Shanghai Composite ended 1.8 percent higher after reassurances from China's central bank, the People's Bank of China, that there was no basis for further currency depreciation given strong economic fundamentals.

While the yuan fell for the third straight day against the dollar, slipping 0.25 percent, the pace of descent was slower, soothing investors' nerves and providing some support for emerging currencies.

"The comments from the People's Bank have reinforced the impression that this was a one-off shift in the mechanism by which the exchange rate moves rather than an attempt to engineer a large scale competitive depreciation," Capital Economics senior emerging markets economist William Jackson said.

"This has reassured the markets a bit, hence we have seen some currencies come back and some equities come back too, particularly in Asia."

Malaysia's ringgit strengthened, also boosted by the central bank indicating no need to peg the currency and easing concerns over capital controls.

South Korea's won jumped after traders said the foreign exchange authorities had been in the market to stem the currency's decline while in the Philippines, the central bank intervened to smooth out excessive volatility.

Central bank policy makers in both countries kept benchmark interest rates unchanged at meetings on Thursday.

Russian assets chalked up some of the biggest gains, with the rouble rising 0.4 percent against the dollar, getting a lift from Brent crude prices extending Wednesday's rise, while dollar-denominated stocks rose 0.7 percent.

The Israeli shekel rose 0.3 percent.

Yet in Turkey, the lira slipped 0.3 percent as investors awaited the outcome of talks between the ruling AK Party and the main opposition over forming a coalition government, a meeting that could set the stage for a snap election.

South Africa's rand weakened by 0.1 percent, edging back towards Wednesday's multi-year low, still suffering from the volatility in the yuan.

Across central and eastern Europe, currencies were treading water against the euro though stocks made solid gains, with indexes in Prague, Warsaw and Budapest up as much as 1 percent, following major European bourses higher.

In Serbia, the dinar was flat ahead of a central bank meeting where policy makers are expected to keep the benchmark interest rate - at 6 percent one of the highest in the region - untouched for a second month running.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's dollar-denominated debt edged higher as investors hoped for progress in talks between Kiev and its creditors, scheduled to continue in San Francisco for a second day.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Louise Ireland)