LONDON Aug 14 Major emerging currencies tumbled
to record and multi-year lows on Friday as domestic troubles
were compounded by the fallout from a turbulent week for the
yuan, with emerging market shares on track for their fourth week
of losses.
Following China's surprise currency devaluation on Tuesday,
the yuan held steady against the dollar on Friday
after suspected intervention by the central bank aimed at
settling volatile markets into a range and curb expectations the
currency will fall into a depreciation cycle.
But the yuan posted its biggest weekly loss on record,
adding more pressure in a bruising week for emerging currencies.
Turkey's lira weakened 0.6 percent after hitting a
record low against the dollar following the breakdown of talks
on forming a coalition government, which raises the prospect of
a snap election this autumn.
South Africa's rand slipped 0.2 percent after hitting
the weakest level in 14-years with investors fretting over the
health of Africa's second largest economy. And Russia's rouble
eased 0.3 percent, weighed down by lower oil prices, and
edging back towards a six-month low hit earlier in the week.
"(Chinese yuan) weakness following China's decision to
change its exchange rate regime has made itself felt in EMs,"
Barclays analysts wrote in a note to clients.
"Concerns about China growth, the competitiveness challenge
for EM manufacturing economies and the potential disinflationary
effect a (Chinese yuan) devaluation could have through import
prices have all pushed EM FX weaker."
For the rouble, it was the eight consecutive week in the
red, while the lira looked set to weaken for the fourth week and
the rand was on track for weekly losses.
Emerging Asian currencies were also poised for weekly losses
with Malaysia's ringgit hitting a fresh 17-year low as
falling crude prices raised concerns over its oil exports.
Shares on many Asian bourses were lower, with MSCI's
broadest emerging market share index slipping 0.2
percent on the day and on track for the fourth straight week of
losses. Yet shares in China mainland stocks closed flat to
higher on Friday, with the Shanghai Composite Index
chalking up the biggest weekly gains in two months.
Assets across Central and Eastern Europe painted a mixed
picture, with currencies giving up some of the previous
session's gains after economic output data from Poland, Hungary
and Romania fell short of expectations.
The zloty, forint and leu all
weakened against the euro. The crown held steady after
Czech economic data came in better than expected
Shares in Prague rose 0.4 percent and stocks in
Bucharest edged also higher, but indexes in Warsaw
and Budapest racked up losses.
Ukraine's dollar-denominated debt eased across the curve
after Kiev and a group of its largest creditors said on Friday
debt restructuring talks would continue following two days of
detailed discussions held in San Francisco.
Data from heavily indebted Ukraine showed the economy
contracted in the second quarter of this year by 14.7 percent.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)