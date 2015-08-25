* China cuts interest rates, reserve requirements
* EM stocks add to gains, up more that 2.3 pct, biggest rise
since 2013
* Russia, Saudi lead the charge as oil also pulls out of
dive
* Emerging FX back under pressure from the dollar
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 25 Emerging markets stocks saw their
biggest rise in two years on Tuesday after a rate cut from China
to try to stabilise its troubled markets sent investors on a
buying spree after seven days of back-to-back falls.
MSCI's benchmark EM stocks index recovered almost
half of the 5 percent it had lost on Monday when worries about
China's economic health had sent global markets into a panic.
The out-of-hours move by China's central bank saw it cut all
its benchmark interest rates in a move worried China watchers
had been wanting for a while.
It followed another calamitous day for its markets where the
Shanghai Composite Index had fallen a further 8 percent
and broken below the psychological level of 3,000. The index
fell 15 percent the previous three days, including an 8.5
percent collapse on Monday.
"The PBOC (central bank) is doing what it has to do but it
is very likely it is not enough so more will have to be done,"
said Wei Yao, China economist for Societe Generale in Paris.
Though Asian markets were shut, the post-China cut cheer saw
MSCI's benchmark EM stocks index pile on the gains to
an already health bounce.
Russian and Saudi stocks led the charge with
gains of more than 4 and 7 percent respectively as oil also
pulled out of its recent dive.
Rises of between 1-3 percent in Indonesia and Malaysia in
Asia and 3-5 percent in the Czech Republic and Hungary in Europe
also lifted some of the recent gloom.
Helping the steadier conditions in Asia overnight, the South
Korean won and stocks there jumped after North and
South Korea agreed to end their recent military standoff in the
divided peninsula.
Under an accord reached in the early hours, following more
than two days of talks, North Korea expressed regret over the
recent wounding of South Korean soldiers in landmine blasts and
Seoul agreed to halt anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts.
Taiwan's dollar also rose as local stocks jumped 3.4
percent on hopes the government will soon step in to shore up
stocks after its vice finance minister had said it was
"aggressively evaluating" possible government
buying.
The violence of the recent rout, however, meant that jitters
remained close to the surface.
Pressure was back on many EM currencies as the dollar
rose for the first time in five days and there was more bad news
for commodity producers following the recent weakness in prices.
South Africa's rand had briefly staggered backwards
after data showed its stuttering economy contracted by 1.3
percent in the second quarter.
It was a similar story for Russia too as its economy
minister said he now expected GDP to shrink 3.3 percent this
year compared with the 2.8 percent projected previously. He did,
however, add he thought the slide was bottoming out.
"It is a tumultuous situation," said Hans Peterson, global
head of asset allocation at SEB investment management, referring
to the gyrations in emerging markets.
"The combination of cheaper currencies and revalued equities
is quite appealing actually... but I still think we still need
to see some fundamental proof of stability (in emerging
markets)."
(Editing by Keith Weir)