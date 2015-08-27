* EM stocks set for best day in two years as China rebounds
* Fed rate hike delay prospects lift bonds, FX
* Ukraine looks set to announced debt restructuring deal
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 27 Emerging markets stocks and
currencies were in fight-back mode on Thursday, boosted by the
firmest signal yet that U.S. interest rates won't go up next
month and a rebound in Chinese equities.
Investors bruised by sharp losses in the past days piled
into stocks with renewed confidence and sent MSCI's benchmark
emerging market stocks index 2.5 percent higher,
putting it on course to top Tuesday's best day in two years.
China was again the source of the spurt as its main bourses
jumped more than 5 percent to bring a welcome
end to five straight days of falls.
Other Asian markets enjoyed flyers too. Hong Kong
ended up 3.5 percent and Indonesian stocks closed over 4 percent
higher after the government promised a plan to support
its struggling economy.
Central and eastern Europe followed suit. A 4 percent leap
in oil prices sent Russian stocks soaring
and there was a further lift to regional sentiment as Ukraine
closed in on a debt restructuring deal.
The principal driver behind the emerging markets rebound,
however, came from signs that the flare up in Chinese and global
market volatility had scared the Federal Reserve off from
raising interest rates for a while longer.
"At this moment, the decision to begin the normalization
process at the September FOMC meeting seems less compelling to
me than it was a few weeks ago," Dudley, a close ally of Fed
Chair Janet Yellen, said in New York.
The comments helped most emerging Asian currencies make back
some of their recent lost ground. The Indonesia rupiah kicked
away from a 17-year low amid signs its central bank was
intervening to support the currency.
Higher risk and therefore higher yield bond markets were
also soothed by the prospect of a delay in U.S. rate hikes.
Alongside a broad-based tick down in yields and spreads
default insurance costs subsided on CDS markets.
Central and eastern European bonds continued to perform well
as one of the European Central Bank's top officials acknowledged
it may have to do more to combat stubbornly low inflation.
"There appears to be a bit better stability after the
volatility earlier this week," said Phoenix Kalen, director of
emerging market strategy at Societe Generale in London.
Dudley's comment had contributed to that, she added,
"although we do think it only prolongs the pain for emerging
currencies because it will eventually have to happen."
(Editing by Jan Lopatka and Toby Chopra)