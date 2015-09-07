LONDON, Sept 7 Emerging market stocks stumbled to the lowest in almost two weeks on Monday with many Asian bourses suffering steep losses, dragged down by another sharp fall in Chinese mainland shares while currencies across the asset class chalked up losses.

MSCI's broadest emerging market index fell more than 1 percent after China stocks closed as much as 3.4 percent down on the day as the sell-off continued in the aftermath of a four-day market holiday. Stocks in Hong Kong slipped to their lowest in more than two years, while Indonesia's main index dropped 2.5 percent.

Emerging currencies looked poised for an equally painful day as Friday's mixed U.S. jobs data failed to give strong clues on the timing of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and China data trade due on Tuesday added to jitters over the health of the world's second largest economy.

"Nowadays we are worried about pretty much everything that comes out of China," said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.

"And the overall sentiment continues to be negative, which surprises in the extension of the move, many of these currencies have sold off by over 10 percent in just a few weeks."

China's yuan slipped against the dollar despite a firmer central bank guidance rate and Malaysia's ringgit plumbed 17 year lows despite a surprise increase in the country's FX reserves.

Security worries racked up the pressure on Turkey's lira, which weakened 0.7 percent to a record low after breaking through the key 3 to the dollar level on Friday.

Ankara's armed forces bombed 13 Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) targets on Monday, a day after the militants detonated explosives on a road in southeast Turkey in an attack that killed and wounded Turkish soldiers.

South Africa's rand turned softer against the dollar on Monday after central bank data showed only a slim improvement in net foreign exchange reserves during August.

Currencies across eastern Europe also weakened against the euro, with Hungary's forint slipping as much 0.3 percent against the euro.

Russia proved the exception to the rule with the rouble edging 0.4 percent higher against the greenback despite oil prices falling around 1 percent.

Ukraine's dollar-bonds nudged higher after IMF chief Christine Lagarde urged creditors on Sunday to back the restructuring deal struck at the end of August and lauded the country's economic progress.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Alison Williams)