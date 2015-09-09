By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Sept 9 Nigerian bond yields rose around
100 basis points on Wednesday after JPMorgan said the country
would be ejected from a key debt index, while a general uptick
in investor sentiment boosted emerging stocks for the second day
running.
Markets have generally benefited from hopes for more
stimulus from Beijing as well as a possible delay to U.S.
interest rate rises. That helped MSCI's benchmark emerging
market index up 2.6 percent, while Shanghai's index
climbed 2.3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng
added 4.1 percent.
On bond markets, emerging dollar bond yields tightened
versus U.S. Treasuries by an average 5 basis points.
But Nigerian yields spiked around 100 basis points across
all maturities, with the 2024 bond yield rising to
17 percent, up 80 basis points from Tuesday's close, after JP
Morgan said it would remove Nigeria from its benchmark GBI-EM
index for local currency emerging debt by the end of October. It
said currency controls were making transactions too complicated
in Nigeria.
The removal from the index will force fund managers to sell
Nigerian bonds, triggering potentially significant capital
outflows and raising borrowing costs for the government.
Nigerian Eurobonds also took a knock with the 2023 issue down
0.75 cents to a two-week low.
Nigerian stocks fell 2.9 percent.
Emerging market assets have sold off over the summer due to
worries about a slowdown in China, weakening commodity prices,
and the possibility of a U.S. interest rate rise in September.
But weak Chinese trade data on Tuesday raised expectations
that Beijing would have to pump more money into the slowing
economy if it is to avoid a hard landing. [ID:nL4N1182W1.
Steadier commodity prices helped currencies such as South
Africa's rand and Russia's rouble make gains
versus the dollar.
Malaysia's ringgit, one of the most beaten down
currencies, rebounded in thin trading.
"Emerging market currencies especially have gone from being
overvalued to now being undervalued in certain parts, and it is
a question of finding a positive trigger for emerging markets
while the uncertainty at this stage is still high," said Arko
Sen, director, EMEA strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Eastern European stocks firmed amid renewed optimism after
an upward revision of growth in the eurozone and robust
Hungarian trade data. Czech annual inflation
also slowed more than expected in August..
A Czech bond auction later on Wednesday could see yields dip
into negative territory due to strong demand, supported by an
influx of crowns from recent central bank interventions,
analysts said.
Ukraine's September 2015 Eurobond dipped 0.5 cents, easing
off 10-month highs after holders said in a letter that a
proposed debt restructuring deal would be "unfair" if their
bonds were not paid out in the shortest proposed terms.
