By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, Sept 10
LONDON, Sept 10 Turkey's lira hit a new low on
Thursday, hurt by fresh violence in the east of the country as
well as a weak emerging market outlook underscored by lacklustre
Chinese data and Brazil's ratings cut to junk.
Emerging stocks fell almost 1 percent, snapping a two-day
run of gains after data showed Chinese producer
inflation declining for the 42nd month in a row, signalling
deflation risks in the world's No. 2 economy. Chinese mainland
shares lost more than 1 percent .
A contraction in Japan's key gauge of capital spending also
deepened fears of a global contraction, hitting Asian equity,
currency and commodity markets.
Emerging economies, already grappling with an investor
exodus and slowing growth, now face growing risks of credit
rating downgrades, especially after S&P's decision on Wednesday
to relegate Brazil to junk for the first time in seven years.
"While it seems clear that other ratings agencies will
follow suit on Brazil, it also seems clear that the S&P move
will accelerate speculation of downgrades in other countries,"
said Simon Quijano-Evans, chief EM strategist at Commerzbank.
A London-listed exchange-traded fund dedicated to Brazilian
stocks hit a new record low while a Tokyo-listed ETF fell 4
percent .
Brazil will lose its investment grade rating with two
agencies by the end of 2016, JPMorgan predicted, warning that
would lead to forced selling of hard currency government debt
worth $6.2 billion and another $14 billion outflow from
corporate bonds.
Quijano-Evans highlighted South Africa and Turkey as junk
status candidates, adding that AA-rated China too could start to
appear on the ratings radar because of its high debt levels.
Turkey, which holds elections again on Nov. 1, is dealing
with escalating violence in its eastern regions, with daily
clashes between militants from the outlawed PPK Kurdish party
and security forces since July.
The lira hit a low of 3.06 per dollar, shrugging off
data showing stronger-than-expected 3.8 percent growth in the
second quarter. Turkish stocks fell to two-week
lows.
Finance minister Mehmet Simsek admitted political unrest was
damaging public finances and pressuring budget and current
account deficits.
Fitch will review its BBB-minus rating on Turkey rating on
Friday and may cut the outlook to negative.
"Whatever decision Fitch takes on Turkey, the country's
ratings will remain under pressure in the foreseeable future due
to numerous domestic and external challenges. This is also the
case for South Africa and other major (emerging markets)," TD
Securities wrote.
Ratings downgrade fears are likely to deter any investors
who see value in battered emerging stocks and bonds, they added.
In eastern Europe, the rouble rose 0.6 percent as oil
steadied and a central bank meeting on Friday is seen keeping
interest rates unchanged.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)