By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, Sept 11
LONDON, Sept 11 A two-day rally on emerging
equities faded on Friday as caution prevailed ahead of key
Chinese data and next week's meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve, though the key equity index was set for its best week
since April.
MSCI's benchmark emerging market index were flat
but remained on track to return over 2 percent for the week on
the back of improved sentiment across global equity markets.
A weak performance from Chinese shares capped gains however,
with mainland markets and Hong Kong both down
0.3 percent.
Christian Maggio, head of emerging markets strategy at TD
Securities, said the market clearly had been unable to sustain
the brief positive momentum.
"The market remains more bearish than bullish on emerging
markets. And I don't see any sign that a rally or stabilisation
in currency markets is durable at this point," Maggio said.
Emerging assets continue to witness an investor exodus with
a BAML report estimating $4.5 billion in outflows from equities,
their ninth straight week of losses
Investors are awaiting Chinese industrial, retail sales and
investment data, due on Sunday, for indications on how fast
growth is cooling the world's second largest economy. A U.S.
Federal Reserve next week is also in focus to see if it delivers
the first U.S. rate rise in almost a decade.
Offshore-traded yuan slipped 0.4 percent a day after
suspected intervention in the offshore market by Chinese state
banks to support the renminbi lifted it more than 1 percent, the
offshore rate's largest daily gain on record..
Central banks across emerging markets have been intervening
sporadically to smooth out volatility in their currencies, and
investors are waiting to see if Malaysia's central bank
announces any currency supportive measures to lift the ringgit
off 17-year lows. The bank is expected to keep rates
steady at 3.25 percent.
Russia is also expected to pause its rate-cutting cycle
which has shaved 600 basis points off interest rates this year
to 11 percent. The rouble slipped almost 1 percent to the dollar
and has lost 30 percent since mid-May.
Russian stocks also fell 0.7 percent, weighed down
by a fresh fall in oil prices to $47.50 a barrel.
"Rising inflationary risks due to sharp weakness of the
rouble as well as general market volatility in the last few
weeks will likely force the central bank to stay on hold for
now," Bank of America/Merrill Lynch said in a note.
There are fears other emerging markets such as Turkey and
South Africa will suffer the fate of Brazil whose rating was cut
to junk by Standard and Poor's this week, fuelling a massive
sell-off in its stocks, bonds and currency.
However, a London-listed exchange traded fund dedicated to
Brazil rose 0.7 percent after Thursday's 5 percent
fall.
The lira slipped 0.6 percent, hovering near record
lows hit earlier this week as air strikes on Kurdish militants
continued and fears mounted for economic growth and ratings
downgrades.
