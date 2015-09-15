By Karin Strohecker
| LONDON, Sept 15
LONDON, Sept 15 Chinese shares fell for a fourth
straight session on Tuesday on concern over a slowing economy,
weighing on emerging market stocks overall, with some currencies
under pressure before a Federal Reserve meeting on interest
rates.
Bourses across much of Asia suffered as China mainland
shares extended their losses, now down 6
percent on the week, despite data that showed Beijing cranked up
its spending in August to revive flagging economic growth.
MSCI's broadest emerging market stock index - which
has fallen more than 15 percent since the start of the year -
nudged lower on the day.
Some currencies also came under pressure as investors waited
to see whether the Fed will raise U.S. interest rates on
Thursday, after a recent global market rout. Meanwhile, the Bank
of Japan warned that slowing emerging market demand was putting
further strains on its economy.
Indonesia's rupiah reached a 17-year low against the
dollar as trade data pointed to weak growth in Southeast Asia's
largest economy. Turkey's lira gained on the day but hovered
near Monday's record low as investors geared up for another
indecisive election outcome on Nov. 1.
"Even if we put aside the Fed, we still have this political
uncertainty and we are seeing an inertia in monetary policy,"
said Murat Toprak, an FX strategist at HSBC.
"Historically ... we have seen the central bank be a bit
more active when the currency falls, but despite the record lows
for the Turkish lira, the reaction of the central bank has been
extremely limited."
South Africa's rand - which has weakened almost 14 percent
since the start of the year - gained 0.5 percent on the day
after better-than-expected current account data.
And Russia's rouble strengthened 1 percent, getting a
lift from rising Brent crude prices.
Across central and eastern Europe, stocks fell and
currencies were mixed. Poland's zloty, the Czech crown and the
Romanian leu all weakened against the euro.
Yet Hungary's forint was at its strongest in almost two
weeks while bond yields dropped as markets continued to
ignore Europe's migrant crisis. Hundreds spent the night in the
open on Serbia's border after a crackdown by Budapest.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Larry
King)