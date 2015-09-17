LONDON, Sept 17 Emerging equities rose to a near one-month high on Thursday, spurred by a rally in Asia before a U.S. interest rate decision, but the Turkish lira and South African rand felt the Fed jitters, bucking the firmer trend.

Nigerian dollar/naira non-deliverable forwards (NDF) were slightly tighter after the central bank took further steps to tighten interbank liquidity, indicating it would stick to its line on holding the naira exchange rate steady.

MSCI's emerging stock index rose 0.6 percent, reaching its highest level since mid-August, though Chinese equities slipped back towards the close of trade to fall 2 percent .

Investors are awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Fed's meeting later on Thursday, to see if it will raise rates for the first time since 2006. If it does start to tighten, this could prompt further liquidation of emerging market assets.

"Our house call is that rates will stay unchanged, although the Fed will try to keep live the possibility that they may pull the trigger at any successive meeting," said Christian Maggio, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.

If this proves the case, there shouldn't be any dramatic market reaction, but if the message is more extreme there could be much bigger moves, he added.

Indonesia left interest rates unchanged, while Egypt is also expected to do so later in the day.

Indonesia's rupiah remains near a 17-year low against the dollar, while Egypt is trying to balance its efforts to control inflation with attempts to stimulate the economy.

The Turkish lira and the South African rand softened against the dollar. Maggio said these had been among the top performers over the last few days, possibly inducing investors to take profits ahead of the Fed's meeting.

Both economies are particularly vulnerable to Fed tightening as "domestic challenges have contributed to financial market instability, and policy room to buffer external shocks and protect growth is less robust", ratings agency Moody's said.

One-year non-deliverable forwards (NDF) on Nigeria's naira were marginally tighter, pricing the currency at 255 per dollar in a year's time after authorities halted interbank trading for the second straight day on Wednesday and ordered all government revenues be paid into a single central bank account.

"(Nigeria) can kick the can down the road for a while longer unless there is a huge drop in oil prices. Kazakhstan for example took a long, long time to come to terms with reality and make the tenge flexible," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA FX and debt strategy at Citi.

"Governments can be more stubborn than we think and that's clearly the problem in Nigeria."

Kazakhstan's tenge firmed almost 5 percent to around the 270 mark after the central bank sold $144 million on Wednesday to lift it off the 300 per dollar level hit earlier.

Investors were also eyeing Chilean assets after an 8.3 magnitude earthquake that forced a suspension of operations at two copper mines and a jump in copper prices .

