By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, Sept 18
LONDON, Sept 18 Emerging market equities rose to
one-month highs on Friday, leading a broad rally caused by the
Federal Reserve's decision to keep U.S. interest rates
unchanged.
MSCI's broadest emerging market index was 0.6
percent higher and was on track for the biggest weekly rise
since early April, with 3.7 percent gains. Emerging Asian shares
rallied one percent.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen justified the decision to keep rates
on hold by saying the global outlook appeared less certain and
recent falls in U.S. stocks and a rise in the value of the
dollar had been tightening U.S. financial market conditions.
However, markets reckon the Fed will move later this year,
probably in December. Market gains are also being capped by
nervousness about Chinese and global growth.
"The first Fed hike is something that's still on the road.
The market will focus on the next hike and the nervousness will
remain in place," said Sebastien Barbe, the head of emerging
markets strategy at Credit Agricole in Paris.
The dollar index fell almost one percent after the Fed
decision, but the impact on emerging currencies was muted. The
rand firmed 0.8 percent against the dollar , set for its
second straight week of gains, and the lira rose 0.4 percent
. The rouble weakened, tracking oil prices, down 0.8
percent.
Analysts at Societe Generale said they would not advise
clients to initiate short dollar positions against emerging
currencies following the Fed decision.
"This is primarily because any EM appreciation will be
self-limiting but also because investor attention is apt to
focus on slowing China/EM growth, which was one factor
underpinning the Fed decision to remain on hold," they said in a
note.
However, the Fed's decision could provide emerging borrowers
with a small window of opportunity to sell debt. Pakistan is
starting a roadshow to meet investors on Friday and Iraq expects
to price its bond early next week.
Investors were also awaiting updates from ratings agencies
on several key emerging markets: Fitch is scheduled to publish
its assessment of Turkey and Ghana and Standard & Poor's is set
to offer reports on Nigeria and Hungary.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Editing by Larry King)